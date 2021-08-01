RAN vs BOK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Jharkhand T20 2021 Semi-final 1

It is semi-final time this year's Jharkhand T20 2021 and Ranchi Raiders take on the Bokaro Blasters in the first encounter. The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will be the venue for this match.

The Ranchi Raiders have been the best side in this competition so far. The Supriyo Chakraborty-led side finished with six wins, two losses and two washouts and finished at the top of the points table after the league stages. Meanwhile, the Bokaro Blasters have won five games and lost four (one no-result) and finished fourth.

RAN vs BOK Probable Playing XI today

Ranchi Raiders: Aryaman Sen, Sachin Tiwary, Alok Sharma, Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Pankaj Kumar (wk), Prem Kumar Singh, Deepak Singh, Ravi Yadav, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Rounak Kumar

Bokaro Blasters: Mahboob Sheikh, Vikash Vishal (c), Pappu Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Pankaj Yadav, Aayush Bharadwaj, Aman Kumar shah, Vikash Singh, Pratik Kumar, Amit Kumar Khushwaha, Pratik Ranjan

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters

Date: August 1st 2021, 9 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi has been slightly on the slower side. The spinners have had a big role to play while the new ball generally tends to do a bit as well. However, the batters can get big runs if they can bid their time and hence, a score of around 150 could be par on this surface.

Today’s RAN vs BOK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Pankaj Kumar – The RAN wicket-keeper batsman has been in smashing form and has aggregated 239 runs at an average of 39.83 while striking at 181.06.

Batsmen

Aryaman Sen – Sen has looked in good touch with the bat and has chipped in with 192 runs in this tournament so far.

Vikash Vishal – Vishal is leading the run charts in this tournament. He has amassed 290 runs at an average of 32.22. He can also roll his arm over if required.

All-rounders

Supriyo Chakraborty – Chakraborty has had a significant impact all-round. He has amassed 155 runs and has returned with 12 wickets.

Vikash Singh – The left-handed all-rounder has scored 68 runs and has picked up five wickets with the ball as well.

Bowlers

Rounak Kumar – Kumar has bowled economically and has been amongst the wickets as well. He has taken 11 wickets at an economy of 6.10.

Pankaj Yadav – The BOK leg-spinner has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 5.42.

Top 5 best players to pick in RAN vs BOK Dream11 Prediction Team

Supriyo Chakraborty (RAN): 602 points

Pankaj Kumar (RAN): 491 points

Vikash Vishal (BOK): 452 points

Rounak Kumar (RAN): 357 points

Manishi (RAN): 326 points

Important stats for RAN vs BOK Dream11 Prediction Team

Supriyo Chakraborty: 155 runs & 12 wickets; SR – 131.35 & ER – 7.83

Pankaj Kumar: 239 runs; SR – 181.06

Vikash Vishal: 290 runs; SR – 116.00

Pankaj Yadav: 7 wickets; ER – 5.42

RAN vs BOK Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team 1: Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters - Jharkhand T20 2021 Semi-final 1. Dream11 Team 2: Ranchi Raiders vs Bokaro Blasters - Jharkhand T20 2021 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kumar Kushagra, Pankaj Kumar, Alok Sharma, Vikash Vishal, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ravi Yadav, Supriyo Chakraborty, Manishi, Pratik Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Rounak Kumar

Captain: Supriyo Chakraborty Vice-captain: Vikash Vishal

Pappu Singh, Aryaman Sen, Alok Sharma, Vikash Vishal, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ravi Yadav, Vikash Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Harsh Rana, Manishi, Pankaj Yadav, Rounak Kumar

Captain: Supriyo Chakraborty Vice-captain: Pankaj Yadav

Edited by Parimal Dagdee