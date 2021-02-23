RAN-W vs BOK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Jharkhand Women’s T20 Match – Feb 24, 2021

In the penultimate game of the 2021 edition of the Jharkhand Women’s T20 Trophy, Ranchi Roses Women will face Bokaro Blossoms Women on Wednesday. The last league stage encounter is a dead rubber. While Bokaro Blossoms Women have already qualified for the final, Ranchi Roses Women have no chance of progressing in the Jharkhand Women’s T20.

Ranchi Roses Women have blown hot and cold throughout the tournament. They have won three out of their seven games so far, losing twice. Two of their games were washed out and it seriously hampered their prospects of reaching the Jharkhand Women's T20 final.

Bokaro Blossoms Women, on the other hand, have been the best team in the tournament. They have won six out of their seven games. With 24 points under their belt, Bokaro Blossoms Women are atop the standings and have already qualified for the final. Although the upcoming match doesn't mean much, the Ashwani Kumari-led side will be looking to continue their winning momentum in the Jharkhand Women's T20 on Wednesday.

Jharkhand Women's T20: Squads to choose from

Ranchi Roses Women: Anamika Kumari, Ila Khan, Monika Murmu (c), Durga Murmu, Nidhi Buley, Israni Soren, Tanvi Ranjana, Chandmuni Purty, Simran Mansoori, Simran Kaur, Sifan Hasnain, Heena Anis, Kumari Abha, Mousami Pal

Bokaro Blossoms Women: Indrani Roy, Jaya Kumari, Ritu Kumari, Ragini Kumari, Ashwani Kumari (c), Pallavi Bhardwaj, Arti Kumari, IshaKeshri, Meera Mahto, Anita Manjhi, Neha Kumari Shaw, Komal Kumari, K Madeti, Riya Raj, Ishaa Gupta

Predicted Playing XIs

Ranchi Roses Women: Anamika Kumari, Ila Khan (wk), Monika Murmu (c), Durga Murmu, Nidhi Buley, Israni Soren, Chandmuni Purty, Simran Mansoori, Mousami Pal, Sifan Hasnain, Tanvi Ranjana

Bokaro Blossoms Women: Indrani Roy (wk), Ritu Kumari, Riya Raj, Ishaan Gupta, Ragini Kumari, Ashwani Kumari (c), Arti Kumari, Isha Keshri, Anita Manjhi, Pallavi Bhardwaj, Neha Kumari Shaw

Match Details

Match: Ranchi Roses Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women

Date: February 24th 2021, 10 AM IST

Venue: JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Pitch Report

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi has produced some sporting tracks in the Jharkhand Women's T20. It is usually a good surface to bat on, but it offers something to the bowlers as well. In the present edition of Jharkhand Women’s T20, the bowlers have had the upper hand and there have been very few scores in excess of 110-120. However, teams batting first have had more success and the team winning the toss will most likely do the same.

Jharkhand Women’s T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (RAN-W vs BOK-W)

Dream11 Team for Ranchi Roses Women vs Bokaro Blossoms Women - Jharkhand Women’s T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ila Khan, Indrani Roy, Durga Murmu, Monika Murmu, Ritu Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Anita Manjhi, Arti Kumari, Sifan Hasnain, Neha Kumari Shaw, Pallavi Bhardwaj

Captain: Monika Murmu Vice-captain: Indrani Roy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Indrani Roy, Israni Soren, Durga Murmu, Monika Murmu, Ragini Kumari, Nidhi Buley, Isha Keshri, Arti Kumari, Sifan Hasnain, Neha Kumari Shaw, Pallavi Bhardwaj

Captain: Nidhi Buley Vice-captain: Arti Kumari