RAR vs RAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019 Match - Dec 31st, 2019

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Rajshahi Royals will look to get back to winning ways when they meet the Rangpur Rangers in the 28th match of Bangladesh Premier League 2019. Both the teams were in action on 30th December where the Rangers registered a thumping win over Sylhet Thunder while the Royals suffered a heavy defeat against Dhaka Platoon.

The points table shows that the Royals will enter this match as the favourites because they hold the 4th position currently but the 6th-placed Rangers have the capability to upset their opponents.

While one team will look to get its mojo back, the other will try to continue its momentum. Here are a few fantasy tips for the game between RAR and RAN.

RAR vs RAN Squads

Rajshahi Royals

Liton Das(WK), Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell(C), Alok Kapali, Irfan Sukkur, Nahidul Islam, Farhad Reza, Mohammad Irfan, Taijul Islam, Kamrul Islam, Mohammad Nawaz, Abu Jayed, Hazratullah Zazai, Minhajul Abedin Afridi

Rangpur Rangers

Mohammad Naim, Shane Watson(C), Cameron Delport, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Jahurul Islam(WK), Fazle Mahmud, Arafat Sunny, Al-Amin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukidul Islam, Shadman Islam, Sanjit Saha, Zakir Hasan, Tom Abell, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Shahzad, Nadif Chowdhury

RAR vs RAN Playing XI Updates

Rajshahi Royals

The Royals had a rare off-day on the field where the likes of Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell and Ravi Bopara could not play to their potential. They would not change the playing XI but will expect the experienced players to step up and deliver. Besides, Afif Hossain has impressed a lot ever since he received a promotion in the batting order hence, he will try to continue his fine form.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Das, Malik, Kapali, Russell, Reza, Afif, Nahidul, Bopara, Irfan, Rabbi and Taijul.

Rangpur Rangers

Since the Rangers had performed clinically in their last fixture, Shane Watson would be very happy with his men. However, the skipper would be concerned about his own form as he is yet to make an impact in the tournament. Mohammad Naim had played a mature knock against Sylhet Thunder while Cameron Delport and Mustafizur Rahman stole the show in their respective departments. Mukidul Islam will be expected to perform better.

Possible XI: Delport, Naim, Watson, Gregory, Nabi, Fazle, Jahurul, Arafat, Al-Amin, Mukidul and Mustafizur.

RAR vs RAN Match details

Rajshahi Royals vs Rangpur Rangers, Match 28

31st December 2019, 6:00 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

RAR vs RAN Pitch report

The Bangladeshi batsmen have shown that it is better to build an innings on this wicket instead of trying to go big from the first ball. Though Cameron Delport and Asif Ali have played quick knocks on this pitch, the spinners will get some assistance. It should be easy for the batsmen to play the big shots in the final overs.

RAR vs RAN Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: With Liton Das and Jahurul Islam being the two options available, it would be safe to opt for Das as he is a much experienced player and also bats above Islam in the batting order.

Batsmen: Afif Hossain should be the top pick because of his recent form. Including Cameron Delport will be a huge risk although he played well against Sylhet Thunder. Naim Sheikh will be a safer bet from Rangpur. Shoaib Malik has done well in this tournament so his duck against Dhaka Platoon should not stop the owners from including him in the fantasy team.

All-rounders: Andre Russell is the biggest name present in the all-rounders department but Lewis Gregory will be a more valuable option because of his lower price. If the team owners can adjust, they should pick both the star all-rounders in the fantasy team.

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman showed that he still has the firepower within himself with the spell against Sylhet Thunder. Farhad Reza has been expensive but he can scalp a wicket or two. Sanjit Saha will be the wildcard pick whereas Mohammad Irfan should be avoided after his inconsistent performances.

Captain: Andre Russell should be the first-choice captain for the fantasy team, followed by Lewis Gregory. The all-rounders can contribute a lot of points with their multi-talented skills. For the vice-captain's role, Afif Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman are the suitable candidates.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Naim Sheikh, Cameron Delport, Andre Russell, Lewis Gregory, Mustafizur Rahman, Farhad Reza, Sanjit Saha, Mukidul Islam Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Mustafizur Rahman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jahurul Islam, Afif Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Alok Kapali, Shane Watson, Lewis Gregory, Ravi Bopara, Mustafizur Rahman, Farhad Reza, Sanjit Saha, Arafat Sunny Captain: Lewis Gregory, Vice-Captain: Afif Hossain