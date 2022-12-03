RAS vs ALY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 95

The 95th game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Raval Sporting CC (RAS) squaring off against Ali Youngstars (ALY) at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Saturday (December 3). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the RAS vs ALY Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.
Raval have won their last six games, while Youngstars have won three of their last six. Youngstars will look win the game, but Raval are expected to prevail.
RAS vs ALY Match Details
The 95th game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on December 3 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 5:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: RAS vs ALY, Match 95
Date and Time: December 3, 2022; 5:00 pm IST
Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona
Pitch Report
The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, soexpect a thrilling game. The last game ehre between Hawks CC and Catalunya Tigers saw 201 runs scored for the loss of seven wickets.
RAS vs ALY Form Guide
RAS - Won 6 of their last 6 matches
ALY - Won 3 of their last 6 matches
RAS vs ALY Probable Playing XIs
RAS
No injury updates
Chyet Sureshbhai Patel, Ishan Patel (c), Unnatkumar Patel, Manish Manwani, Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel (wk), Gopi Waraich, Zain Abideen, Om Mahyavanshi, Ranveer Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi
ALY
No injury updates
Usman Mushtaq, Mubashar Ali (wk), Shahid Nazir, Tanzeer Ur Rehman (c), Muhammad Riaz, Haroon Salik, Arslan Muhammad, Sohaib Khan, Nawaz Sharif, Israr Ahmed, Karamat Subhani
RAS vs ALY Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
K Patel
Patel is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. M Ali is another good pick.
Batters
H Salik
S Nazir and H Salik are the two best batter picks. M Riaz played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.
All-rounders
I Patel
T Ur Rehman and I Patel are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Manwani is another good pick.
Bowlers
G Mahyavanshi
The top bowler picks are G Mahyavanshi and N Sharif. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. I Ahmed is another good pick.
RAS vs ALY match captain and vice-captain choices
I Patel
Patel bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a crucial innings here. He has scored 172 runs and taken six wickets in the last six games.
G Mahyavanshi
As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Mahyavanshi the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 11 wickets in the last six games.
Five Must-Picks for RAS vs ALY, Match 95
G Mahyavanshi
M Manwani
I Patel
T Ur Rehman
H Salik
Raval Sporting CC vs Ali Youngstars Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Raval Sporting CC vs Ali Youngstars Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: M Ali, K Patel
Batters: S Nazir, H Salik, M Riaz
All-rounders: I Patel, M Manwani, T Ur Rehman
Bowlers: G Mahyavanshi, I Ahmed, N Sharif
Raval Sporting CC vs Ali Youngstars Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: M Ali
Batters: U Mushtaq, H Salik, M Riaz
All-rounders: I Patel, M Manwani, T Ur Rehman, K Subhani
Bowlers: G Mahyavanshi, I Ahmed, N Sharif