RAS vs BAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS Spain 2021 Match 49 – Feb 19, 2021

In the 49th match of the European Cricket Series (ECS) Spain 2021, Raval Sporting will take on Bangladesh Kings. The Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona will continue to be the host.

Both teams have had a decent run in this tournament so far. Raval Sporting were handed a massive drubbing by Minhaj in their first game. But they have managed to bounce back superbly since then.

Raval Sporting have won three games in a row and are currently in the second spot on the Group C points table. Irrespective of whether they have batted first or bowled, Raval Sporting have been able to deliver the goods post that loss in the first match.

Bangladesh Kings have played just two games and even they faced a massive defeat against Minhaj in their first match. They bounced back in their next game as they annihilated Skyways. After restricting Skyways to just 56, the Kings hunted it down with 17 balls to spare. Thus, Bangladesh Kings will look to continue the momentum.

Squads to choose from

Raval Sporting: Gurwinder Sidhu, Amit Das, Karan Datta, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Numan Ali, Unnatkumar Patel, Davinder Singh, Sawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Faizan Ahmad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel

Bangladesh Kings: Ajamal Naseri, Hussain Aminul, Jubed Miah, MD Rahul, MD Shofi Ahmed, Moshiur Rahman, Moynul Islam, Ripon Ahmed, Shahedur Rahman, Shakil Mia, Sofiqul Islam, Soyful Islam, Tahed Ahmed, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, Kamrul Islam, MD Saiful Islam, Saqib Muhammad, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan, Muhammad Masood, Kamran Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan

Predicted Playing XIs

Raval Sporting: Karan Datta (c), Kishitij Patel (wk), Davinder Singh, Gurwinder Sidhu, Amit Das, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad

Bangladesh Kings: Shakil Mia, Muhammad Masood (wk), Sofiqul Islam, Saqib Muhammad, MD Rahul, Hussain Aminul, Moshiur Rahman (c), Moynul Islam, Tahed Ahmed, MD Said Uzzaman, Kosrul Ahmed

Match Details

Match: Raval Sporting vs Bangladesh Kings

Date: February 19th, 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona has produced some wonderful tracks to bat on. Teams have racked up massive scores. In fact, only once has a score in excess of 110 been chased down in this tournament. Thus, there is no doubt that the teams will want to bat first if they win the toss. 110-115 will continue to be the par score.

ECS Spain Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RAS vs BAK)

Dream11 Team for Raval Sporting vs Bangladesh Kings - ECS Spain 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muhammad Masood, Kishitij Patel, Hussain Aminul, Sofiqul Islam, Gurwinder Sidhu, Davinder Singh, Saqib Muhammad, Sonu Jangra, Moshiur Rahman, Dawood Masood, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

Captain: Sonu Jangra Vice-captain: Muhammad Masood

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muhammad Masood, Karan Datta, Hussain Aminul, Shakil Mia, Gurwinder Sidhu, Amit Das, Saqib Muhammad, Sonu Jangra, Moshiur Rahman, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan

Captain: Gurwinder Sidhu Vice-captain: Shakil Mia