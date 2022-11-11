RAS vs EXP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 12

Rasai (RAS) will lock horns with The Expendables (EXP) in the 12th match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 at Vision Cricket Center in Dubai on Saturday, November 12. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RAS vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 12.

Rasai have won two of their three games so far. They recently suffered their first defeat in the competition against Z Games Strikers and will be looking for a way to bounce back. They are third in the table with four points.

The Expendables, meanwhile, have won only one of their four matches in the competition. They recently lost against the G Force Lions by five wickets. They are currently placed second from bottom.

RAS vs EXP Match Details, Match 12

The 12th match of Dubai D10 Division 2 will be played on November 12 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 12.15 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAS vs EXP, Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 12

Date and Time: November 12, 2022, 12.15 am IST

Venue: Vision Cricket Center, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

RAS vs EXP Pitch Report

The track at the Vision Cricket Center has been a batting paradise. High scores have been quite common and the shorter boundaries have also helped batters to free their arms and look for big hits consistently.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 111.2

Average second innings score: 72.4

RAS vs EXP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Rasai: L-W-W

The Expendables: L-W-L-L

RAS vs EXP probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rasai Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Rasai Probable Playing 11

Adnaan Khan (wk), Syed Maqsood, Faizan Sheikh, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Muhammad Hassan Tanveer, Ankur Sangwan, Faisal Amin, Mohammad Rashid, Etesham Siddiq, and Fahad Tariq Butt (c).

The Expendables Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

The Expendables Probable Playing 11

Pratik Shettigar (wk), Imran Shaikh, Fawad Ghafoor, Shane Alam (c), Fahad Alhashmi, BD Thaker, Junzab Eisar, Akbar Bosan, Vikram Nayak, Adel Farooq, and Zeeshan Durrani.

RAS vs EXP Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Khan (3 matches, 87 runs, Strike Rate: 217.50)

A Khan could prove to be a valuable wicket-keeper choice for your RAS vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 87 runs in three games at a wonderful strike rate of 217.50.

Top Batter pick

F Ghafoor (4 matches, 37 runs and 4 wickets)

F Ghafoor has done a great job with both the bat as well as the ball. He has 37 runs to his name and has also scalped four wickets.

Top All-rounder pick

R Gull (3 matches, 34 runs, Average: 17.00)

R Gull has scored 34 runs so far and needs to work on his average.

Top Bowler pick

F Amin (3 matches, 14 runs and 3 wickets)

F Amin has been decent with his performances. He has scored 14 runs and has also scalped three wickets.

RAS vs EXP match captain and vice-captain choices

Z Durrani

Z Durrani is the leading wicket-taker in the competition. He has scalped eight wickets at an economy of 6.50. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your RAS vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Team.

F Ghafoor

F Ghafoor has done a great job as an all-rounder. He has amassed 37 runs at a strike rate of over 127 and has already picked up four wickets at an average of 13.50.

5 Must-picks with players stats for RAS vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Z Durrani 8 wickets 274 points S Maqsood Hussain 114 runs 207 points F Ghafoor 37 runs and 4 wickets 180 points A Khan 87 runs 163 points F Amin 14 runs and 3 wickets 150 points

RAS vs EXP match expert tips

Z Durrani has been in magnificent form while bowling and he could prove to be the X factor in your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

RAS vs EXP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Head-to-Head League

RAS vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Khan, P Shettigar

Batters: S Maqsood Hussain, F Ghafoor, S Alam

All-rounders: Z Durrani, R Gull, M Tanveer Hassan

Bowlers: F Amin, F Alhashmi, A Sangwan

RAS vs EXP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 12, Grand League

RAS vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Khan, P Shettigar

Batters: S Maqsood Hussain, F Ghafoor, S Alam

All-rounders: Z Durrani, R Gull, A Farooq

Bowlers: F Amin, F Alhashmi, A Sangwan

