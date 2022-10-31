RAS vs EXP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 1

Rasasi (RAS) will take on The Expendables (EXP) in the first match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai, on Monday, October 31. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RAS vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Rasasi and The Expendables will be up against each other in the inaugural match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai. Both teams will be playing their first game of the season and will want to start their campaign on a high note.

RAS vs EXP Match Details

The inaugural match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 will be played on October 31 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 07:45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAS vs EXP, Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 1

Date and Time: October 31, 2022, 07:45 pm IST

Venue: Vision Cricket Center, Dubai

RAS vs EXP Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai is a flat batting paradise. The batters will get full value for their shots on this track. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

Last 5 Matches (Previous Tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 85

Average second innings score: 80

RAS vs EXP Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Rasasi: NA

The Expendables: NA

RAS vs EXP probable playing 11s for today’s match

RAS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

RAS Probable Playing 11

Adnaan Khan, Safeer Tariq, Faizan Sheikh, Usman Munir, Muhammad Muzammil, Syed Maqsood, Abdul Malik, Faisal Amin, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Tanveer Hassan, Etesham Siddiq.

EXP Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

EXP Probable Playing 11

Junzab Eisar, Umair Asif, Imran Shaikh, Fawad Ghafoor, Akbar Bosan, Adel Farooq, Zeeshan Durrani, Saquib Husain, Rahul Sarin, Bhavik Thaker, Furqan Shafi.

RAS vs EXP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Adnaan Khan (137 matches, 3386 runs, Strike Rate: 189.16)

Adnaan Khan is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs for his team in this upcoming match. He has scored 3386 runs at an outstanding strike rate of close to 190 in 137 matches he played so far.

Top Batter pick

Faizan Sheikh (93 matches, 2363 runs, Strike Rate: 146.59)

Faizan has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat in the Domestic T20 Leagues. He has scored 2363 runs at a strike rate of 146+ in 93 first-class matches he played in his career.

Top All-rounder pick

Adel Farooq (59 matches, 734 runs and 30 wickets, Strike Rate: 87.69 and Economy Rate: 8.23)

Adel Farooq is someone who can do well with both the bat and ball on Monday. In 59 matches, he has scored 734 runs and also picked up 30 wickets at an economy rate of 8.23.

Top Bowler pick

Muhammad Tanveer Hassan (338 matches, 9789 runs and 298 wickets, Strike Rate: 169.21 and Economy Rate: 8.46)

Muhammad is one of the most experienced players in this tournament. He has played over 330 matches wherein he scored 9789 runs and scalped 298 wickets as well.

RAS vs EXP match captain and vice-captain choices

Fawad Ghafoor

Ghafoor could be a wise captaincy choice for your fantasy team. He has scored 5323 runs at a strike rate of 141.92 and also picked up 343 wickets at an economy rate of 7.74 in 246 matches.

Abdul Malik

Abdul Malik has scored 543 runs and also picked up 85 wickets in 87 matches he played so far. He could be an essential pick for your fantasy team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RAS vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muhammad Hassan 9789 runs and 298 wickets in 338 matches Fawad Ghafoor 5323 runs and 343 wickets in 246 matches Adnaan Khan 3386 runs in 137 matches Faizan Sheikh 2363 runs in 5 matches Adel Farooq 734 runs and 30 wickets in 59 matches

RAS vs EXP match expert tips

Ankur Sangwan

Ankur has scored 621 runs at a strike rate of 117.61 and also scalped 17 wickets in 36 matches. He is a quality player who can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

RAS vs EXP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Head-to-Head League

RAS vs EXP Dream11 Prediction - Dubai D10 Division 2

RAS vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Adnaan Khan, Safeer Tariq.

Batters: Faizan Sheikh, Fawad Ghafoor, Syed Maqsood.

All-rounders: Faisal Amin, Zeeshan Durrani, Adel Farooq.

Bowlers: Muhammad Tanveer Hassan, Ankur Sangwan, Rahul Sarin.

RAS vs EXP Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 1, Grand League

RAS vs EXP Dream11 Prediction - Dubai D10 Division 2

RAS vs EXP Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Adnaan Khan, Junzab Eisar.

Batters: Faizan Sheikh, Fawad Ghafoor, Akbar Bosan.

All-rounders: Faisal Amin, Abdul Malik, Adel Farooq.

Bowlers: Muhammad Tanveer Hassan, Ankur Sangwan, Furqan Shafi.

