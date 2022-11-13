RAS vs GFL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 14

Rasai (RAS) will lock horns with the G Force Lions (GFL) in the 14th match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai on Sunday, November 13. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RAS vs GFL Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s, and the pitch report for Match 14.

Rasai's campaign got off to a good start with a close and thrilling victory over EXP. They have won three of their five games and are third in the standings. They will now look to extend their winning streak when they face the G Force Lions on Sunday.

Meanwhile, G Force Lions have lost four of their last five games. They are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table.

RAS vs GFL Match Details, Match 14

The 14th match of the Dubai D10 Division 2 will be played on November 13 at the Vision Cricket Center in Dubai. The game is set to take place at 10: 00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAS vs GFL, Dubai D10 Division 2, Match 14

Date and Time: November 13, 2022, 10:00 pm IST

Venue: Vision Cricket Center, Dubai

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

RAS vs GFL Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vision Cricket Center is usually more helpful to batters than bowlers. With the new ball coming on to the bat well, the openers will look to take advantage of the powerplay. Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss. The average first-innings score in the last two games here is 111 runs.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

RAS vs GFL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Rasai: L-W-L-W-W

G Force: L-W-L-L-L

RAS vs GFL probable playing 11s for today’s match

RAS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

RAS Probable Playing 11

Mohammad Rashid (c), Fahad Tariq, Muhammad Ehtesham Siddig, Usman Munir, Adnan Khan (wk), Abdul Hafeez Afridi, Safeer Tarig, Muhammad Hassan, Abdul Malik, Syed Maqsood Hussain, Rahman Gull

GFL Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

GFL Probable Playing 11

Asjar Ashfag, Ishaan Khan, Atta Ur Rehman, Clive Alfonso, Aaditiya Bhatia, Vineeth Nair, Vijak Kumar (c), Haider Ali Butt, Nibin Madhavan, Shabeer Kunhimarakkar (wk), Mohammad Imran

RAS vs GFL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Adnaan Khan (174 runs in 5 matches, Average: 34.80)

Adnaan has scored 174 runs at an average of 34.80 in five games. He's expected to play well in this game in a bid to continue his form.

Top Batter Pick

Syed Hussain (116 runs in 5 matches, Average: 23.20)

He has been in great form and has looked stunning with the bat in the competition. Syed has scored 116 runs at an average of 23.20 in five games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Abdul Malik (7 runs & 6 wickets in 5 matches, Average: 11.61)

He's a fabulous all-rounder who has been consistent and could be a great pick for your RAS vs GFL Dream11 fantasy team. He has amassed seven runs and has picked up six wickets at an average of 10.16 in five games in the competition.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Rashid (4 wickets in 5 matches, Average: 9.50)

Rashid is a genuine wicket-taker, picking up four wickets in five games at an average of 9.50. Considering his form, he should be a top pick for your RAS vs GFL Dream11 prediction team.

RAS vs GFL match captain and vice-captain choices

Atta Rehman

He is a talented bowler who has played a vital role in his team's success in the death overs so far, picking up five wickets at an average of 18.00 in five games. Given his potential and ability, he is an excellent candidate for the captaincy.

Abdul Afridi

Afridi is a good, technically sound batter who can put up big numbers when he gets set. That makes him a good option for vice-captaincy in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 75 runs in four games.

Five must-picks with player stats for RAS vs GFL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Asjar Ashfaq 75 runs in 5 games Haider Ali 56 runs in 4 games Syed Maqsood 116 runs in 5 games Muhammad Hassan 4 wickets in 4 games Ankur Sangwan 3 wickets in 2 games

RAS vs GFL Match Expert Tips 14th match

Abdul Malik has scalped six wickets and can score valuable runs in the middle order, making him another excellent captaincy option in the RAS vs GFL Dream11 fantasy team.

RAS vs GFL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 14, Head-to-Head League

RAS vs GFL Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: A Khan

Batters: S Maqsood, C Alfonso, V Kumar

All-rounders: M Tanveer, A Malik, Ali Butt, A Ashfaq

Bowlers: M Rashid, A Ur Rehman, Tariq Butt

