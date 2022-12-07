RAS vs GRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 105

The 105th match (RAS vs GRA) of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Raval Sporting CC squaring off against Gracia at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Wednesday, December 7. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RAS vs GRA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Raval Sporting CC have won nine of their last eleven matches and will be curious to continue their form in the upcoming matches. Gracia, on the other hand, have won eight of their last eleven matches.

Gracia will give it their all to win the match, but Raval Sporting CC is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

RAS vs GRA Match Details

The 105th match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on December 7 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAS vs GRA, Match 105

Date and Time: 7th December 2022, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Raval Sporting CC and Lleida Tigers, where a total of 162 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

RAS vs GRA Form Guide

RAS - Won 9 of their last 11 matches

GRA - Won 8 of their last 11 matches

RAS vs GRA Probable Playing XI

RAS Playing XI

No injury updates

Ishan Patel ©, Chyet Patel, Karan Datta, Manish Manwani, Kishitij Patel (wk), Unnatkumar Patel, Amit Das, Gopi Waraich, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Ranveer Singh

GRA Playing XI

No injury updates

Kuldeep Lal, Vibhor Yadav, Heera Mahey ©, Gurvinder Singh Bajwa, Vinod Kumar, Simranjit Singh, Karandeep Singh, Sharul Chauhan (wk), Trilochan Singh, Vijay Kumar, Kulwant Singh

RAS vs GRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Lal

K Lal is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. K Patel is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Singh

C Sureshbhai and S Singh are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. U Patel played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

H Mahey

I Patel and H Mahey are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Yadav is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

G Mahyavanshi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are G Mahyavanshi and T Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Ali is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

RAS vs GRA match captain and vice-captain choices

I Patel

I Patel will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial inning in today's match. He has already earned 884 points in the last eleven matches.

H Mahey

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Mahey as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 793 points in the last eleven matches.

5 Must-Picks for RAS vs GRA, Match 105

H Mahey

V Yadav

I Patel

G Mahyavanshi

M Manwani

Raval Sporting CC vs Gracia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Raval Sporting CC vs Gracia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Lal

Batters: D Karan, C Sureshbhai, S Singh

All-rounders: V Yadav, H Mahey, M Manwani, I Patel

Bowlers: T Singh, G Mahyavanshi, N Ali

Raval Sporting CC vs Gracia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Lal

Batters: U Patel, C Sureshbhai, S Singh

All-rounders: V Yadav, H Mahey, M Manwani, I Patel

Bowlers: M Rizwan, G Mahyavanshi, N Ali

