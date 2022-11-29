RAS vs HAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Match 78

The 78th game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see Raval Sporting CC (RAS) squaring off against the Hawks (HAW) at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Tuesday (November 29). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the RAS vs HAW Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Raval have won their last four games, while the Hawks have won one of their last four. The Hawks will look to win the game, but Raval are expected to prevail.

RAS vs HAW Match Details

The 78th game of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 29 at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona at 3:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: RAS vs HAW, Match 78

Date and Time: November 29 2022; 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams could prefer to bat first. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so expect a thrilling game. The last match here between Catalunya Tigers and Lleida Tigers saw 238 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.

RAS vs HAW Form Guide

RAS - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

HAW - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

RAS vs HAW Probable Playing XIs

RAS

No injury update

Chyet Sureshbhai Patel, Ishan Patel (c), Karan Datta, Manish Manwani, Kishitij Patel (wk), Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Muhammad Rizwan, Gopi Waraich, Ranveer Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi

HAW

No injury update

Muhammad Bilal, Ameer Hamzah, Muhammad Sohail, Zain Aslam Bibi, Kamran Zia (c & wk), Aamir Javid, Zafar Farhan, Syed Yousaf, Naqash Ahmad, Umair Muhammad, Muhammad Sanaullah

RAS vs HAW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

K Patel

Patel is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's expected to play well here. K Zia is another good pick.

Batters

D Karan

A Javid and D Karan are the two best batter picks. Z Aslam played well in the last game, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

I Patel

M Manwani and I Patel are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. M Sohail is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Sanaullah

The top bowler picks are M Sanaullah and G Mahyavanshi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. N Ali is another good pick.

RAS vs HAW match captain and vice-captain choices

I Patel

I Patel bats in the middle order and also completes his quota of two overs, making him a safe captaincy pick. He's expected to play a key innings here. He has scored 129 runs and taken three wickets in the last four games.

M Manwani

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Manwani the captain or vice-captain, as he bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs. You could make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has scored 151 runs and taken a wicket in the last four games.

Five Must-Picks for RAS vs HAW, Match 78

M Sohail

M Manwani

G Mahyavanshi

I Patel

Z Aslam

Raval Sporting CC vs Hawks Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Raval Sporting CC vs Hawks Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: K Patel, K Zia

Batters: D Karan, Z Aslam, A Javid

All-rounders: M Sohail, M Manwani, I Patel, A Hamzah

Bowlers: M Sanaullah, N Ali, G Mahyavanshi

Raval Sporting CC vs Hawks Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: K Patel

Batters: D Karan, Z Aslam, M Bilal

All-rounders: M Manwani, I Patel, A Hamzah

Bowlers: M Sanaullah, N Ali, G Mahyavanshi, M Rizwan

