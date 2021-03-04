RAS vs KHA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – March 4th, 2021

Raval Sporting CC will take on Kharian in the 91st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona.

Raval Sporting CC have barely put a foot wrong in the ECS so far, winning six of their seven games. With 12 points in their kitty and a healthy net run rate of 2.234, Raval Sporting comfortably lead the ECS points table.

Meanwhile, Kharian are fourth in the ECS standings, winning three of their six games. They are on a two-match losing streak and go in as the firm underdogs against Raval Sporting, who have won their last five games.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Raval Sporting

Kishitij Patel, Karan Datta, Davinder Singh, Manish Manwani, Amit Das, Muhammad Rizwan, Dawood Masood, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Nandan Bathani, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Ravi Patel, Numan Ali, Ishan Patel, Gurwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Nandan Bathani, Zain Abideen, Rohin Kumar, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh.

Kharian

Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Ehsan Hussain, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Abrar Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Habib Ur Rehman, Abdul Awan, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Mohsin Ali, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Adil Iqbal, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Junaid Ali, Imran Amjad, Asad Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shbbir, Junaid Ilyas, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11s

Raval Sporting

Kishitij Patel, Karan Datta, Davinder Singh, Manish Manwani, Amit Das, Muhammad Rizwan, Dawood Masood, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Nandan Bathani, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad.

Kharian

Muhammad Zarar, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Muhammad Naeem, Ehsan Hussain, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Adeel Ahmed, Abrar Hussain, Danish Abdullah, Habib Ur Rehman.

Match Details

Match: Raval Sporting vs Kharian, Match 91.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Date and Time: 4th March, 2021; 1:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona tends to favour batsmen in this format of the game. The average first-innings score on this ground is 96 runs, with the track more conducive to fast bowlers than it is for the spinners.

RAS vs KHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kshitij Patel, Karan Datta, Amit Das, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Gurwinder Sidhu, Sonu Jangra, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Dawood Masood, Junaid Ali.

Captain: Gaurang Mahyavanshi. Vice-Captain: Sonu Jangra.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kshitij Patel, Qaiser Zulfiqar, Amit Das, Muhammad Umar Waqas, Davinder Singh, Sonu Jangra, Jahanzaib Asghar, Adeel Ahmed, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Dawood Masood, Junaid Ali.

Captain: Jahanzaib Asghar. Vice-Captain: Kshitij Patel.