Raval Sporting vs Lleida Tigers - Dream11 Prediction

Raval Sporting will take on the Lleida Tigers in match numbers 103 and 104 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona on Tuesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RAS vs LIT Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Raval Sporting have been in superb form. They have seven wins and a loss so far and are sitting second on the points table in Group B. On the other hand, Lleida Tigers have a win-loss record of 1-9 and are reeling at the bottom of the Group B points table.

RAS vs LIT, Match Details

The 103rd and 104th matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2022 between Raval Sporting and Lleida Tigers will be played on December 6, 2022, at Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona. The games are set to take place at 5 PM and 7 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 103 and Match 104.

Match: RAS vs LIT

Date & Time: December 6, 2022, 5 PM & 7 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona is usually a good one to bat on and teams have consistently scored big. However, the record for teams batting first and chasing is almost neck and neck.

Matches won by teams batting first: 47

Matches won by teams bowling first: 49

RAS vs LIT Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Raval Sporting: W, L, W, W, W

Lleida Tigers: L, W, L, L, L

RAS vs LIT Probable Playing 11 today

Raval Sporting Team News

No major injury concerns.

Raval Sporting Probable Playing XI: Ishan Patel (c), Karan Datta, Kishitij Patel (wk), Manish Manwani, Chyet Patel, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Gopi Waraich, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Ranveer Singh

Lleida Tigers Team News

No major injury concerns.

Lleida Tigers Probable Playing XI: Umar Muhammad, Junaid Afzal, Muhammad Abu (c), Ifraz Ahmed, Naveed Riaz, Sajjad Ahmad, Mohsin Raza, Ali Sajjad, Imdad Khan, Omais Rehman

Today’s RAS vs LIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kishitij Patel (6 innings, 65 runs)

Kishitij Patel has batted decently and has mustered 65 runs at a strike-rate of 141.30 in this tournament. He has been good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Ali Sajjad (5 matches, 75 runs, 5 wickets)

Ali Sajjad has been effective with both bat and ball. He has got 75 runs at a strike-rate of 129.31 and has chipped in with five wickets with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Manish Manwani (8 matches, 203 runs, 4 wickets)

Manish Manwani is in top all-round form. He has aggregated 203 runs while striking at 213.68. With the ball, he has taken four scalps at an economy of 7.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Imdad Khan (6 matches, 9 wickets)

Imdad Khan has been consistent with the ball for LIT. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker and has taken nine wickets at an economy rate of 8.80. He has a bowling strike-rate of 6.67.

RAS vs LIT match captain and vice-captain choices

Ishan Patel (8 matches, 207 runs, 9 wickets)

Ishan Patel has been superb with both bat and ball. He has amassed 207 runs at a strike-rate of 169.67 and has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.25.

Gaurang Mahyavanshi (8 matches, 15 wickets)

Gaurang Mahyavanshi is in brilliant bowling form. The left-arm spinner has returned with 15 wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 6.13. He has a bowling strike-rate of 5.93.

5 Must-picks with player stats

Player Player Stats Ishan Patel 207 runs & 9 wickets in 8 matches Manish Manwani 203 runs & 4 wickets in 8 matches Gaurang Mahyavanshi 15 wickets in 8 matches Imdad Khan 9 wickets in 6 matches Ali Sajjad 75 runs & 5 wickets in 5 matches

RAS vs LIT match expert tips

RAS are in top form and will start this game as firm favorites. Thus, six or seven of their players can be picked in the Dream11 side for this game. Also, back all-rounders to deliver as captains.

RAS vs LIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Raval Sporting vs Lleida Tigers - ECS T10 Barcelona 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Kishitij Patel

Batters: Chyet Patel, Ifraz Ahmed, Ali Sajjad, Umar Muhammad

All-rounders: Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Naveed Riaz

Bowlers: Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Imdad Khan, Ranveer Singh

RAS vs LIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Raval Sporting vs Lleida Tigers - ECS T10 Barcelona 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Kishitij Patel

Batters: Karan Datta, Chyet Patel, Ali Sajjad, Umar Muhammad

All-rounders: Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Naveed Riaz

Bowlers: Numan Ali, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Imdad Khan

