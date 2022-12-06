RAS vs LIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 103

Raval Sporting will be up against Lleida Tigers in the 103rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona on Tuesday, December 6.

Raval Sporting have won seven out of eight matches and are second in the points table. They won their match against Ali Youngsters by seven wickets. Lleida Tigers, on the other hand, have won only one out of ten matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They lost their last match against Fateh by 15 runs.

RAS vs LIT Match Details

The 103rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played on Dec 6 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona. The match is set to take place at 5:00 pm IST.

RAS vs LIT, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 103

Date and Time: 6 December, 2022, 5:00 pm IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

RAS vs LIT Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand.

The last three out of five matches here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 100

Average second-innings score: 110

RAS vs LIT Form Guide (Last 3 matches)

Raval Sporting: W-L-W

Lleida Tigers: L-W-L

RAS vs LIT probable playing 11s for today’s match

RAS Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

RAS Probable Playing 11

Ishan Patel (c), Karan Datta, Kishitij Patel (wk), Manish Manwani, Chyet Patel, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Gopi Waraich, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Ranveer Singh.

LIT Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

LIT Probable Playing 11

Umar Muhammad, Junaid Afzal, Muhammad Abu (c), Ifraz Ahmed, Naveed Riaz, Sajjad Ahmad, Mohsin Raza, Ali Sajjad, Imdad Khan, Omais Rehman.

RAS vs LIT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Kishitij Patel (8 matches, 65 runs, Strike Rate: 141.30)

Kishitij is a safe bet for the wicket-keeper's position, having consistently contributed with the bat in the middle order. He has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of 141.30 in eight games.

Top Batter pick

Ifraz Ahmed (8 matches, 72 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 110.77 and Economy Rate: 11.67)

Ifraz could provide some valuable points with both the bat and ball. He has scored 72 runs while scalping four wickets for Lleida Tigers in eight matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Ishan Patel (8 matches, 207 runs and 9 wickets, Strike Rate: 169.67 and Economy Rate: 7.25)

Ishan is a power-packed player, he can assist your fantasy team with his all-round ability. He has scored 207 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 169.67, while also picking up nine wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Sajjad Ahmad (7 matches, 6 wickets and 49 runs, Economy Rate: 10.75, Strike Rate: 132.43)

Sajjad is a bowling all-rounder who can also contribute with the willow in the middle order. Having played seven matches, he has picked up six wickets while scoring 49 runs.

RAS vs LIT match captain and vice-captain choices

Ishan Patel

Ishan is a dependable bet for the armband due to his consistent performances. He has scored 207 runs while picking up nine wickets in eight matches.

Ifraz Ahmed

Ifraz is one of his team's most promising prospects and is well-known for his ability to put on a great show in both departments. He has scored 72 runs while scalping four wickets in eight matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for RAS vs LIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Ishan Patel: 207 runs and 9 wickets in 8 matches

Gaurang Mahyavanshi: 15 wickets in 8 matches

Manish Manwani: 203 runs and 4 wickets in 8 matches

Naveed Riaz: 49 runs and 9 wickets in 10 matches

Imdad Khan: 9 wickets in 6 matches

RAS vs LIT match expert tips

Ishan Patel could prove to be a wise choice as has been phenomenal in the tournament so far.

RAS vs LIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 103, Head-to-Head League

RAS vs LIT Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

RAS vs LIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kishitij Patel.

Batters: Ifraz Ahmed, Karan Datta, Umar Muhammad.

All-rounders: Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Naveed Riaz.

Bowlers: Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Sajjad Ahmad, Numan Ali, Imdad Khan.

RAS vs LIT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 103, Grand League

RAS vs LIT Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Barcelona

RAS vs LIT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kishitij Patel.

Batters: Ifraz Ahmed, Karan Datta, Umar Muhammad.

All-rounders: Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Naveed Riaz.

Bowlers: Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Imdad Khan, Junaid Afzal, Ranveer Singh.

