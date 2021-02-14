RAS vs MIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Barcelona Match – Feb 15, 2021

Raval Sporting will lock horns with Minhaj in the 26th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona. This encounter will take place at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground on Monday.

Both teams will begin their ECS T10 Barcelona campaign with this game and would like to do so on a high note.

Raval Sporting has a good mix of young talent and experienced players in their ranks. Kshitij Patel and Karan Datta will have the onus of posting healthy totals on the board.

Gaurang Mahyawanshi and Manish Manwani will be responsible for controlling the flow of runs and scalp wickets.

Minhaj, on the other hand, is the oldest club in Catalunya and has some genuine T10 players in their squad.

Awais Ahmed and Jafar Iqbal are expected to open the innings for Minhaj, while Amar Shahzad and Sarfraz Ahmed will lead the bowling unit.

With both sides hoping to begin their ECS T10 Barcelona on a positive note, an enticing game awaits at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium on Monday.

Squads to choose from

Raval Sporting

Amit Das, Davinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Yudhvir Singh, Zain Abideen, Dawood Masood, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Rohin Kumar, Faizan Ahmad, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurpreet Singh, Gurwinder Sidhu, Irfan Muhammad, Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Naveen Kumar, Numan Ali, Sonu Jangra, Datta Karan (C & WK) and Kishitij Patel (WK).

Minhaj

Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Yasir Razzaq, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Noman Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq (WK), Yasir Javaid, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali (WK), Asjad Butt, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz (C), Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood and Faizan Ali.

Predicted Playing-11s

Raval Sporting

Davinder Singh, Dawood Masood, Unnatkumar Patel, Nandan Bathani, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Gurwinder Sidhu, Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Numan Ali, Datta Karan (C), Kishitij Patel (WK).

Minhaj

Jafar Iqbal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Yasir Javaid, Asjad Butt, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz (C), Faizan Ali.

Match Details

Match: Raval Sporting vs Minhaj, Match 26

Date: February 15, 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is a batting paradise. The bowlers will have to bank on the mistakes of the batsmen to scalp wickets.

The teams batting first have won the majority of the games played at this venue. So, the captain winning the toss will look to put the opposition in to bowl first. The average first innings score at this venue is 115 runs.

RAS vs MIN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Awais Ahmed, Gurwinder Sidhu, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Ishan Patel, Sarfraz Ahmed, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manish Manwani, Khizar Ali.

Captain: Sarfraz Ahmed. Vice-Captain: Manish Manwani.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kishitij Patel, Davinder Singh, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Riaz, Ishan Patel, Numan Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manish Manwani, Khizar Ali.

Captain: Manish Manwani. Vice-Captain: Jafar Iqbal.