RAS vs RIW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today’s Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 71

Raval Sporting (RAS) will lock horns with Ripoll Warriors (RIW) in the 71st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Saturday, November 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about RAS vs RIW Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Raval Sporting have won their first two matches and are placed atop the Group B points table. They won their last game against Fateh by 37 runs. The Ripoll Warriors, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are fifth in the standings. They lost their last fixture against the Hawks by five wickets.

RAS vs RIW Match Details

The 71st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona will be played at the Montjuic Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Thursday, November 26. The match is set to take place at 05:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RAS vs RIW, ECS T10 Barcelona, Match 71

Date and Time: 26th November 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

RAS vs RIW Pitch Report

The track at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground is a batting-friendly one, where the batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, bowlers will have to maintain tight lines and lengths to control the flow of runs. The last three out of the five matches played here have been won by the chasing teams.

Last 5 Matches (ECS T10 Barcelona)

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average first-innings score: 100

Average second-innings score: 105

RAS vs RIW Form Guide (ECS T10 Barcelona)

RAS: W-W

RIW: W-L

RAS vs RIW probable playing 11s for today’s match

RAS injury/team news

No major injury updates.

RAS Probable Playing 11

Chyet Patel, Ishan Patel, Karan Datta, Manish Manwani, Unnatkumar Patel, Kishitij Patel, Amit Das, Muhammad Rizwan, Ranveer Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi.

RIW injury/team news

No major injury updates.

RIW Probable Playing 11

Prince Dhiman, Waqar Khan, Muhammad Masood, Karamjit Singh, Aqtadar Khan, Imran Hussain, Jugraj Singh, Ramanjot Grewal, Saqib Muhammad, Sajjad Iqbal, Adil Javed.

RAS vs RIW Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muhammad Masood (2 matches, 13 runs, Strike Rate: 130)

Masood is a fabulous wicketkeeper who can score well with the bat as well. He has scored 13 runs in two matches.

Top Batter Pick

Karamjit Singh (2 matches, 16 runs & 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 177.77 & Economy Rate: 9.66)

Singh has not been in great touch with the bat so far but has been decent on the bowling front. He has mustered 16 runs and scalped two wickets in two matches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Prince Dhiman (2 matches, 150 runs and 2 wickets, Strike Rate: 258.62 and Economy Rate: 12.75)

Prince has been in the form of his life, smashing 150 runs and scalping two wickets in two games. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Gaurang Mahyavanshi (2 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.82)

Gaurang has scalped four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 7.82. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

RAS vs RIW match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Prince Dhiman

Dhiman has scored 150 runs while also scalping two wickets in two games. He is a good candidate to lead your fantasy team.

Ishan Patel

Ishan could prove to be a great pick for captaincy roles. He has scored 91 runs and also scalped one valuable wicket in two matches.

5 Must-pick players with stats for RAS vs RIW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Muhammad Masood: 13 runs in 2 matches

Karamjit Singh: 16 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Prince Dhiman: 150 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

Gaurang Mahyavanshi: 4 wickets in 2 matches

Ishan Patel: 91 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches

RAS vs RIW match expert tips

Prince Dhiman could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball in the RAS vs RIW game.

RAS vs RIW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 71, Head to Head League

RAS vs RIW Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 71, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Masood

Batters: Karan Datta, Karamjit Singh, Ramanjot Grewal, Chyet Patel

All-rounders: Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel (vc), Prince Dhiman (c)

Bowlers: Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Waqar Khan, Ranveer Singh

RAS vs RIW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 71, Grand League

RAS vs RIW Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 71, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Masood

Batters: Karan Datta, Karamjit Singh, Ramanjot Grewal, Unnatkumar Patel

All-rounders: Manish Manwani (c), Ishan Patel, Prince Dhiman (vc)

Bowlers: Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Waqar Khan, Gopi Waraich

