RAS vs SKY Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Barcelona Match – March 2nd, 2021

Raval Sporting will take on Skyways in the 83rd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday.

Both teams have had contrasting ECS T10 Barcelona campaigns so far. Raval Sporting have won four of their five games and are second in Group C, level on points with group leaders Minhaj CC. They defeated the Bangladesh Kings by 38 runs in their last match.

Skyways, on the other hand, are rock-bottom in Group C with no wins in five. They are definitely the underdogs heading into Tuesday's ECS T10 encounter.

ECS T10: Squads to choose from

Raval Sporting

Amit Das, Datta Karan (c), Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel (wk), Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Davinder Singh, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Gurwinder Sidhu, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Numan Ali, Yudhvir Singh, Faizan Ahmad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel

Skyways

Sharoon Bashir, Rabi Asif, Hamad Khalid, Adeel Arif, Umer Hayat, Rohail Arif, Irfan Ali, Muhammad Naveed, Adeel Shahzad, Temothees Bashir, Shehroz George, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Zohaib Ashraf, Jonson Gill, Babar Ali, Muhammad Bilal

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Raval Sporting

Amit Das, Datta Karan (c), Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel (wk), Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Davinder Singh, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad

Skyways

Sharoon Bashir, Rabi Asif, Hamad Khalid, Adeel Arif, Umer Hayat, Rohail Arif, Irfan Ali, Muhammad Naveed, Adeel Shahzad, Temothees Bashir, Shehroz George

Match Details

Match: Raval Sporting vs Skyways, Match 83

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Date and Time: 2nd March, 2021, 5:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch in Barcelona favors the batsmen in this format of the game and the average first innings score at the venue is 96. On the bowling front, the track is known to be better suited for pacers than spinners.

RAS vs SKY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RAS vs SKY Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Barcelona

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sharoon Bashir, Kshitij Patel, Rabi Asif, Gurwinder Sidhu, Davinder Singh, Sonu Jangra, Adeel Shahzad, Hamad Khalid, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Adeel Arif, Manish Manwani

Captain: Sonu Jangra; Vice-captain: Gaurang Mahyavanshi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sharoon Bashir, Rabi Asif, Gurwinder Sidhu, Davinder Singh, Sonu Jangra, Adeel Shahzad, Hamad Khalid, Naqash Butt, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Adeel Arif, Manish Manwani

Captain: Rabi Asif, Vice-captain: Adeel Shahzad