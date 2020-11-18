Raval Sporting CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 34 – Nov 19, 2020

In the 34th match of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament, Raval Sporting CC will square off against Bangladesh Kings CC at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. This is Raval Sporting CC’s last game in the ECS but Bangladesh Kings CC's penultimate one in the competition.

Raval Sporting CC may have won their last ECS game convincingly. However, they haven't been at their best in the tournament so far. They have won just two games so far and are out of the playoffs race. But the Ishan Patel-led side will be aiming to finish off on a high and gain a consolation win.

Bangladesh Kings CC have been inconsistent in the ECS but they are still in the mix for the playoffs. They’ve played six games so far and have a win-loss record of 3-3. They need to win both their games to stand a chance of finishing in the top four. Moshiur Rahman and his men will also need Catalunya Tigers CC to lose one of their two games, though.

However, if Bangladesh Kings CC win just one of their two games, it would leave them needing Catalunya Tigers CC to lose both their games. If Bangladesh Kings CC lose both their games, they will be knocked out of the tournament.

Squads to choose from:

Raval Sporting CC: Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani, Lovepreet Singh.

Bangladesh Kings CC: Shakil Mia, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Kamrul Islam Foysol, Moshiur Rahman, Saqib Muhammad, MD Shofi Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, Moynul Islam, Shahedur Rahman, Tahed Ahmed, MD Rahul, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Soyful Islam, MD Shafiullah, Ajamal Naseri, Muhammad Asjed, Md Siraj Nipo, Miah Jakir, Sadikur Rahman, Moyez Uddin, MD Saiful Islam, Mohammed Shemu, Mahfujul Alam, Muhammad Numan.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Raval Sporting CC: Kishitij Patel (wk), Ishan Patel (c), Manish Manwani, Gurwinder Singh, Muhammad Rizwan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Amit Das, Yudhvir Singh, Usman Ansar, Abhishek Borikar, Shubhdeep Deb.

Bangladesh Kings CC: Mohammed Shemu, Jubed Miah, Asjad Butt, MD Shafiullah, Md Siraj Nipo, Sofiqul Islam, Omar Ali (wk), Moshiur Rahman (c), Tahed Ahmed, Hussain Aminul, MD Rahul.

Match Details

Match: Raval Sporting CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC

Date: November 19th, 2020; 3 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has favoured the batters quite a bit. There have been some massive scores in the tournament, and the batters have made merry.

It’ may be no different for this ECS game too, and the batsmen of both sides are expected to enjoy the conditions once again.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Raval Sporting CC vs Bangladesh Kings CC)

Dream11 Team for RSCC vs KCC - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kishitij Patel, Jubed Miah, Sofiqul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Asjad Butt, Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Gurwinder Singh, Mohammed Shemu, MD Shafiullah, Usman Ansar.

Captain: Manish Manwani. Vice-captain: Kishitij Patel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kishitij Patel, Amit Das, Sofiqul Islam, Hussain Aminul, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Manish Manwani, Md Siraj Nipo, Gurwinder Singh, Mohammed Shemu, Moshiur Rahman, Muhammad Rizwan.

Captain: Mohammed Shemu. Vice-captain: Gurwinder Singh.