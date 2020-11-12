Match 17 of the European Cricket Series Barcelona sees Raval Sporting CC square off against Catalunya Tigers CC. It may be day five in the tournament, but it is the first game for both teams in this competition.

Both of these teams didn’t have the best of times in the tournament last month as neither of them were able to progress to the knockout rounds. Hence, they will want to get off to a solid start this time around and build momentum right from the word go.

Squads to choose from

Raval Sporting CC: Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani, Lovepreet Singh.

Catalunya Tigers CC: Ghulam Sarwar, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Zeeshan, Samar Shamshad, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Hardeep Singh, Muhammad Amir Raza, Jamshad Afzal, Zain Ul Abiddin, Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Ilyas, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Musadaq Mubarak, Naveed Ahmad, Ali Sarmad.

Predicted Playing XIs

Raval Sporting CC: Datta Karan, Ishan Patel (c), Manish Manwani, Kishitij Patel (wk), Unnatkumar Patel, Amit Das, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Yudhvir Singh, Numan Ali

Catalunya Tigers CC: Razaqat Ali, Davinder Singh Kaur, Zulqarnain Haider, Muhammad Kashif, Sufian Ansar (wk), Muhammad Amir Raza, Muhammad Ilyas, Ghulam Sarwar (c), Asim Ashraf, Asad Ali, Muhammad Zeeshan

Match Details

Match: Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC

Date: November 13th 2020, 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona has been a good one to bat on. The bowlers have had a say as well. Moreover, these are two teams that have a reputation for big scores and hence, a high-scoring game may not be ruled out. The average first innings score at this venue in this tournament is almost 100.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC)

Dream11 Team for Raval Sporting CC vs Catalunya Tigers CC - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Datta Karan, Muhammad Amir Raza, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Ilyas, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Numan Ali, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif, Zulqarnain Haider

Captain: Ishan Patel Vice-captain: Muhammad Kashif

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Datta Karan, Unnatkumar Patel, Davinder Singh Kaur, Muhammad Ilyas, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Ishan Patel, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Zeeshan, Numan Ali, Ghulam Sarwar, Muhammad Kashif

Captain: Ishan Patel Vice-captain: Manish Manwani