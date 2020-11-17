Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 32 - Nov 18, 2020

The two bottom-placed teams, Raval Sporting CC and Fateh CC, square off against each other in the last game on the eighth day of the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona November 2020 tournament. Both teams are coming into this game with a string of losses behind them.

Raval Sporting CC are currently eighth in the points table, with two points in their kitty. They have won just one of their four games so far, and things are looking bleak for them in the ECS. The Manish Manwani-led side need to win almost every game from here on and that too by significant margins to stand a chance of finishing in the top four.

On the other hand, Fateh CC have absolutely no chance of making it to the ECS knockouts. They have played five games in the ECS and have lost all of them. Each of their losses have been by thumping margins as the team look to be down and out.

Squads to choose from:

Raval Sporting CC: Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani, Lovepreet Singh.

Fateh CC: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Randip Singh Daid, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Amanbir Singh Sran, Rajiv Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Happy Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty (wk), Kuldeep Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Manvir Singh, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Davinder Singh, Ali Rafiq.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Raval Sporting CC: Kishitij Patel (wk), Gurwinder Singh, Shubhdeep Deb, Manish Manwani (c), Amit Das, Numan Ali, Abhishek Borikar, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Yudhvir Singh, Nandan Bathani, Usman Ansar.

Advertisement

Fateh CC: Happy Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Rajiv Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely (c), Kuldeep Singh, Hargurjit Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi (wk), Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Randip Singh Daid, Gurvinder Singh sr, Trilochan Singh.

Match Details

Match: Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC

Date: 29th November, 2020; 5 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS has been a batting beauty. The batsmen have enjoyed the conditions, racking up massive scores. More of the same could be expected in this game too.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Raval Sporting CC vs Fateh CC)

Dream11 Team for RSCC vs FCC - ECS Barcelona, November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kishitij Patel, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Amit Das, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Manish Manwani, Happy Singh, Abhishek Borikar, Randip Singh Daid, Kuldeep Singh, Usman Ansar.

Captain: Manish Manwan.i Vice-captain: Happy Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kishitij Patel, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Shubhdeep Deb, Manish Manwani, Happy Singh, Abhishek Borikar, Gurvinder Singh, Numan Ali, Randip Singh Daid, Trilochan Singh.

Captain: Kishitij Patel. Vice-captain: Manish Manwani.