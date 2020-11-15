Raval Sporting CC vs Minhaj CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS Barcelona, November 2020 Match 21 – Nov 16, 2020

In the first game of the second week in the ongoing European Cricket Series (ECS) Barcelona 2020 tournament, Raval Sporting CC take on Minhaj CC at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona. Both the teams haven't had the best of times in the ECS tournament, but Raval Sporting CC look in slightly better shape than their opponents.

Raval Sporting CC have played two games in the ECS but have lost them both. It is their bowling that has let them down.

They came close to chasing down targets of 149 and 166 but faltered on both occasions. Their batting looks strong but have had too much to do in the ECS tournament. The Manish Manwani-led side will be looking to get better and get off the mark in the ECS this season.

On the other hand, Minhaj CC haven't been at their best in the ECS at all. They started with a couple of losses before they beat Falco CC by chasing down a 113-run target. However, that didn’t turn the tide for them, as they endured two successive heavy defeats in the ECS tournament.

Squads to choose from:

Raval Sporting CC: Datta Karan, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Ishan Patel, Muhammad Rizwan, Yudhvir Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Muhammad Naveed, Rohin Kumar, Gurpreet Singh, Numan Ali, Himanshu John, Kishor Kumar Trikamal, Unnatkumar Patel, Numan Ali, Aamir Manzoor, Nilkeshkumar Patel, Momin Alinaki, Muhammad Shiekh, Naveen Kumar, Nandan Bathani, Lovepreet Singh.

Minhaj CC: Jafar Iqbal, Khizar Ali, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Majid Hanif, Dilsher Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Usman Mushtaq, A Hussain, Mukhtiar Singh.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Raval Sporting CC: Kishitij Patel (wk), Gurwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Amit Das, Manish Manwani (c), Nandan Bathani/Iftikhar Hussain, Muhammad Naveed, Abhishek Borikar, Anuj Pandit, Shubhdeep Deb.

Minhaj CC: Usman Mushtaq (wk), Alumdar Hussain, Muhammad Riaz, Jafar Iqbal, Sarfraz Ahmed, Khalid Mehmood, Zaka Ullah, Amar Shahzad, Dilsher Ahmed, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz (c), Yasin Javaid.

Match Details

Match: Raval Sporting CC vs Minhaj CC

Date: November 16th, 2020; 1 PM IST

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona in the ECS looks like a batting beauty. The batters have made merry and have enjoyed the conditions. With the pitch in the ECS producing three 140+ scores on Friday, we could see another high-scoring game in the tournament.

ECS T10 Barcelona November 2020 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (Raval Sporting CC vs Minhaj CC)

Dream11 Team for RSCC vs MIN - ECS Barcelona November 2020.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kishitij Patel, Amit Das, Muhammad Riaz, Jafar Iqbal, Gurpreet Singh, Manish Manwani, Abhishek Borikar, Sarfraz Ahmed, Amar Shahzad, Zaka Ullah, Dilsher Ahmed.

Captain: Muhammad Riaz. Vice-captain: Kishitij Patel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kishitij Patel, Alumdar Hussain, Shubhdeep Deb, Muhammad Riaz, Jafar Iqbal, Manish Manwani, Abhishek Borikar, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Naveed, Amar Shahzad, Zaka Ullah.

Captain: Sarfraz Ahmed. Vice-captain: Manish Manwani.