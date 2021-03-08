RAW vs CLI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS Barcelona T10 Match – 9th March, 2021

Ripoll Warriors will take on City Lions in the 107th match of the ECS Barcelona 2021.

Both Ripoll Warriors and City Lions have had good campaigns so far in the ECS. They are respectively second and third in the ECS standings and are separated by a mere point.

In nine ECS matches, Ripoll Warriors have won five and lost thrice. They have 11 points to their name and have an NRR of -0.406.

Meanwhile, City Lions, who have also played nine ECS games, have won four matches. They have lost thrice, and two matches ended without a result. City Lions have ten points in their kitty; a win in this game could take them to second spot in the standings.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Squads to choose from

Ripoll Warriors

Prince Dhiman, Waqar Iqbal (wk), Ghulam Sabar, Mohsin Ali, Imran Hussain, Asim Maqbool, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal (c), Deepak Rana, Karanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Namdar Iqbal, Manpreet Singh, Harjinder Singh, Ehsan Ellahi, Jagbeer Singh, Azhar Iqbal, Muhammad Nazim.

City Lions

Ibrar Hussain,Kashif Shafi (wk), Naseer Ahmed,Amar Shakoor (c), Abid Hussain, Irfan Muhammad, Sikandar Raja, Zahid Nawaz, Ahsan Shafaqat, Naeem Razzaq, Hamad Khurshid, H Sharif, Innam Khan, Nawazish Ali, Shoaib Muhammad, A Ali Malik, N Haider Naqvi, Asim Hussain, Mubashir Ali, Moeen Safdar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ripoll Warriors

Prince Dhiman, Waqar Iqbal (wk), Ghulam Sabar, Mohsin Ali, Imran Hussain, Asim Maqbool, Aamir Shahzad, Aqtadar Iqbal (c), Deepak Rana, Karanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh.

City Lions

Ibrar Hussain,Kashif Shafi (wk), Naseer Ahmed,Amar Shakoor (c), Abid Hussain, Irfan Muhammad, Sikandar Raja, Zahid Nawaz, Ahsan Shafaqat, Naeem Razzaq, Hamad Khurshid.

Match Details

Match: Ripoll Warriors vs City Lions, Match 107.

Date & Time: 9th March 2021; 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Olympic Montjuic Stadium, Barcelona.

Pitch Report

The track is a batting-friendly one, and teams have managed to score over 100 runs on it, which would be a par-score for this ECS game too.

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RIW vs CLI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Waqar Iqbal, Mohsin Ali, Ghulam Sabar, Irfan Muhammad, Aamir Shahzad, Prince Dhiman, Aqtadar Iqbal, Sikandar Raja, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq, Deepak Rana.

Captain: Prince Dhiman. Vice-Captain: Aamir Shahzad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Waqar Iqbal, Kashif Shafi, Mohsin Ali, Ghulam Sabar, Irfan Muhammad, Aamir Shahzad, Prince Dhiman, Aqtadar Iqbal, Zahid Nawaz, Nadeem Razzaq, Shoaib Muhammad.

Captain: Mohsin Ali. Vice-Captain: Aqtadar Iqbal.