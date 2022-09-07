RB vs GEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Matches 35 & 36

Royal Brussels (RB) will take on Gent (GEN) in back-to-back ECS T10 Belgium 2022 matches at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen on Wednesday, September 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RB vs GEN Dream11 prediction.

Royal Brussels are at the bottom of the points table with just one win from four games. Meanwhile, Gent lost their first two fixtures before bouncing back with two wins in a row.

RB vs GEN Match Details, ECS T10 Belgium 2022

The 35th and 36th matches of the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 between Royal Brussels and Gent will be played on September 7 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The games are set to take place at 4:30 and 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 35 and Match 36.

RB vs GEN, Matches 35 and 36, ECS T10 Belgium 2022

Date & Time: 7th September 2022, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Live Streaming: Fancode

RB vs GEN Pitch Report

The track at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen is likely to be an excellent one to bat on, with teams having regularly racked up big scores at the venue. The average first-innings score in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 here is 120 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 20

Matches won by teams bowling first: 12

Average 1st-innings score: 120

Average 2nd-innings score: 104

RB vs GEN Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Royal Brussels: L, W, L, L

Gent: W, W, L, L

RB vs GEN Probable Playing 11 today

Royal Brussels injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Royal Brussels Probable Playing XI:

Muneeb Muhammad (c), Noor Oryakhel, Mustafa Mamond, Oliver Herrington, Wasooq Butt, Sairab Zahid, Taha Choudhry, Yasin Khan (wk), Sarim Choudhry, Siftay Hassan, Rehman Hussain.

Gent injury/team news

No major injury concerns.

Gent Probable Playing XI:

Reyhan Faiz, Faisal Khaliq (c), Omid Malik Khel, Majid Ali, Sear Malik Khel, Mohinder Deepak Balli (wk), Saif Rehman, Jabir Syed, Mohammad Sajad Ahmadzai, Waleed Azhar, Mahbubullah Rahmadzai.

Today’s RB vs GEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mustafa Mamond (4 matches, 113 runs)

Mustafa Mamond is RB's leading run-scorer in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 with 113 runs at a strike rate of 168.65.

Top Batter Pick

Faisal Khaliq (3 matches, 60 runs)

Faisal Khaliq is yet to play a big knock, but seems to be hitting the ball really well. He has smashed 60 runs at a strike rate of 285.71 with the aid of eight sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Oliver Herrington (4 matches, 80 runs, 2 wickets)

Oliver Herrington has made some telling contributions with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Belgium 2022. He has accumulated 80 runs at a strike rate of 186.04 in addition to taking a couple of wickets.

Top Bowler Pick

Mahbubullah Rahmadzai (4 matches, 8 wickets)

Mahbubullah Rahmadzai has picked up eight wickets in just six overs bowled across four matches at an average of 7.75.

RB vs GEN match captain and vice-captain choices

Muneeb Muhammad (4 matches, 111 runs, 4 wickets)

Muneeb Muhammad has been in excellent form with both the bat and ball, scoring 111 runs at a strike rate of 226.53 and taking four wickets.

Reyhan Faiz (4 matches, 53 runs, 5 wickets)

Reyhan Faiz has smashed 53 runs at a strike rate of 189.28 in addition to picking up five wickets at an economy rate of 9.00.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RB vs GEN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Muneeb Muhammad 111 runs & 4 wickets in 4 matches Oliver Herrington 80 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches Reyhan Faiz 53 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Mahbubullah Rahmadzai 8 wickets in 4 matches Mustafa Mamond 113 runs in 4 matches

RB vs GEN match expert tips

With the ECS T10 Belgium 2022 being a high-scoring tournament, the top-order batters and big-hitters are going to be extremely crucial. The likes of Muneeb Muhammad and Reyhan Faiz will be the ones to watch out for in the RB vs GEN clashes.

RB vs GEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RB vs GEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Omid Malik Khel, Mustafa Mamond

Batters: Faisal Khaliq, Muneeb Muhammad (c), Taha Choudhry

All-rounders: Oliver Herrington, Reyhan Faiz (vc), Sear Malik Khel

Bowlers: Sairab Zahid, Noor Oryakhel, Mahbubullah Rahmadzai

RB vs GEN Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RB vs GEN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Mustafa Mamond (c)

Batters: Faisal Khaliq (vc), Muneeb Muhammad, Taha Choudhry

All-rounders: Oliver Herrington, Reyhan Faiz, Sear Malik Khel

Bowlers: Noor Oryakhel, Wasooq Butt, Mahbubullah Rahmadzai, Saif Rehman

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar