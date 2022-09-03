RB vs ICCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Belgium, Match 21 & 22

Royal Brussels (RB) will lock horns with International CC Brussels (ICCB) in back-to-back games in the ECS T10 Belgium on Saturday at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at RB vs ICCB Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 prediction, pitch report and more.

Both teams will be playing their first game in the tournament. Royal Brussels have a lot of experienced players, while International CC Brussels are in form.

International Brussels will look to start their campaign with a win, but Royal Brussels are a relatively better team and should thwart their ambitions.

RB vs ICCB Match Details

The 21st & 22nd games of the ECS T10 Belgium will be played on September 3 at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen. The games are set to take place at 12:00 pm and 2:00 PM pm. The live score and commentary of the games can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Matches: RB vs ANT, Match 21 & 22

Date and Time: September 3, 2022; 12:00 pm & 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

Pitch Report

The last game at the Vrijbroek Cricket Ground in Mechelen was between 12 Stars CC and Antwerp, where 159 runs were scored in 19.2 overs for the loss of 14 wickets. The pitch looks well-balanced and should offer opportunities to both batters and bowlers.

RB vs ICCB Form Guide

RB - Will be playing their first game

ICCB - Will be playing their first game

RB vs ICCB Probable Playing XIs

RB

No injury update

Syed Mussayab (wk), Mustafa Momand, Gurnam Singh, Muhammad Muneeb, Hameel Hayat, Rehman Hussain, Noor Oryakhel, Nayhan Khalil, Sudh Verma, Sairab Zahid, Ubeed Butt, Basit Butt

ICCB

No injury update

Shashidhar Gunna (wk), Richie George, Anand Sundaram, Anirudh Pothamshetty, Sanjeet Kumar, Gangadhar Barrey, Appaji Mopada, Jay Germanwala, Rajasekhar Goli, Sajid Safi, Venkata Raju

RB vs ICCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Mussayab

S Mussayab is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's games, as he bats in the middle order and has a good chance of scoring well. He's also doing well behind the stumps and could earn additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

M Muneeb

M Muneeb and G Singh are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. A Sundaram has played exceptionally well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

R Hussain

R Hussain and N Oryakhel are the two best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. A Pothamshetty is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Mopada

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team are A Mopada and J Germanwala. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Goli is another good pick.

RB vs ICCB match captain and vice-captain choices

R Hussain

He bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for the captaincy in the head-to-head leagues.

M Muneeb

as the pitch is well-balanced, you couldmake Muneeb the captain of the grand league teams, as he batted well in his last domestic tournament.

Five Must-Picks for RB vs ICCB, Match 21 & 22

M Muneeb

R Hussain

N Oryakhel

G Singh

A Sundaram

Royal Brussels vs International CC Brussels Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Royal Brussels vs International CC Brussels Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Mussayab

Batters: G Singh, A Sundaram, M Muneeb, H Hayat

All-rounders: R Hussain, N Oryakhel, A Pothamshetty

Bowlers: A Mopada, J Germanwala, R Goli

Royal Brussels vs International CC Brussels Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Mussayab

Batters: G Singh, A Sundaram, M Muneeb

All-rounders: R Hussain, N Oryakhel, A Pothamshetty, N Khalil

Bowlers: A Mopada, J Germanwala, S Zahid

