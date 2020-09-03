RBCC vs RCCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Sept 4th, 2020

The third ECS T10 Rome League game of the day pits Roma Capanelle Cricket Club up against Rome Bangla CC at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground.

It hasn't been the best of campaigns for the home side Roma CCC, who haven't won a game so far. Even in their previous game against Brescia Cricket Club, Roma Capannelle CC conceded 145, only to score 61 in reply.

They are in for another tough test against Rome Bangla, who come into this game on the back of a thumping win against Asian Latina CC.

Rome Bangla are the clear favourites for this game although the home side would be hoping to give them a run for their money. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for an entertaining game of cricket in Rome.

Squads to choose from

Roma Capanelle Cricket Club

Leandro Jayarajah, Kevin Kekulawala, Emi Ghulam, Ali Ghulam, Ijaz Ahmmad, Sidath De Zoysa, Michele Morettini, Andrea Amati, Ion Racila, Reddy Vajrala, Vikram Sharda, Suresh Anton, Zaryan Ijaz, Maruf Anowar, Safi Badar, Usman Raja, Sumair Ali, Kiran Ginkal, Anisur Rahman, Muhammmad Bilal, James Blackburn, Alfonso Jayarajah, Joy Abedin, Giorgio Cossuto, Ragesh Ramakrishnan, Dane Kirby, Massimo Da Costa, Giorgio Scalco, Alessandro Sabelli, Giuseppe Piperno

Rome Bangla Cricket Club

Kadir Abdul, Ahmed MD Rahat, Amin Munsurul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Sharif SM Raihan, Ahmed Anik, Ahmed Rajib, Monsur Mojammel, Dewpura Tinusha, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Miah Alamin, Hossain Fahad, Tariqul Islam, Guneththi Ravidu, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Dewan Rana, Rahaman Saidur, Hossain MD Bilal Bhuyain

Predicted Playing XI

Roma Capannelle Cricket Club

L Jayarajah, K Kekulawala, E Ghulam, M Morettini, I Racila, S Anton, S Ali, D Kirby, Z Ijaz, V Sharda and R Vajrala

Rome Bangla Cricket Club

B Bikash, K Abdul, A Rajib, C Ahmed, A Rahat, H Fahad, H Bilal Bhuyain, Ahmed Anik, H Adnan, S Raihan, D Tinusha

Match Details

Match: Roma Capannelle Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Cricket Club

Date: 4th August 2020, at 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

An even contest between bat and ball is expected between the two sides with the bowlers getting some movement off the surface. The powerplay overs will be key for either side with the batsmen looking to make use of the field restrictions against the harder new ball.

While the ball should come on to the bat relatively well, the batsmen will have to keep an eye out for the odd ball keeping low. With this being the third match of the day, the pitch should play a touch slower with 75-80 being a good score at this venue.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RBCC vs RCCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Chandra-Bikash, S Ali, D Kirby, D Tinusha, R Vajrala, H Fahad, Z Ijaz, H Bilal, V Sharda, A Anik and E Ghulam

Captain: R Vajrala, Vice-Captain: H Fahad

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Racila, S Ali, D Kirby, C Ahmed, R Vajrala, H Fahad, Z Ijaz, H Adnan, V Sharda, A Anik and E Ghulam

Captain: R Vajrala, Vice-Captain: V Sharda