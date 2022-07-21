RBMS vs KEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Rome T10 2022 Match 13 & 14

Rome Bangla Morning Sun (RBMS) will take on Kent Lanka (KEL) in match numbers 13 and 14 of the ECS Rome T10 2022 at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Thursday.
Rome Bangla Morning Sun has been in top form this season. They have played four matches and have returned with three wins and one loss. They are second on the points table.
On the other hand, Kent Lanka are reeling at the bottom. They have lost all their four encounters so far.
RBMS vs KEL Probable Playing 11 today
Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Sharif Raihan, Anik Ahmed (c), Ahmed Mohsin, Rajib Ahmed, Chandra Bhomic (wk), Bilal Hossain, Rifat Janal, Mohammad Siddique, Rifat Islam, Abbas Ali, Tariqul Hasan
Kent Lanka: Danushka Tikiriyadura (wk), Samaru Nimesh, Thimira Perera, Irosh Vimukthi, Even Renath, Prasanna Tikiriyadura, Nicolo Fernando (c), Kavinda Karunanayaka, Ishan Shaminda, Achintha Denuwan, Sajith Fernando
Match Details
Match: RBMS vs KEL
Date & Time: July 21, 2022, 12 and 2 PM IST
Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome
Pitch Report
The track at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is an excellent one to bat on. After 12 games, the average score batting first is about 103 in this tournament. Thus, another high-scoring encounter is likely to be in store for this game.
Today’s RBMS vs KEL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Danushka Tikiriyadura is very good behind the stumps and he can chip in nicely with the bat too.
Batters
Ahmed Mohsin seems to be striking the ball beautifully and has aggregated 142 runs at a strike rate of 258.18. He has hit 14 sixes as well.
All-rounders
Anik Ahmed has been in superb batting form and has amassed 151 runs while striking at 215.71. He can also come in handy with the ball.
Sajith Fernando has contributed nicely with both bat and ball. He has scored 95 runs at a strike-rate of 197.91 and has one wicket to his name at an economy of 6.60.
Bowlers
Mohammad Siddique has been absolutely magnificent with the ball and he has returned with nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.61.
Top 5 best players to pick in RBMS vs KEL Dream11 Prediction Team
Mohammad Siddique (RBMS): 335 points
Ahmed Mohsin (RBMS): 256 points
Sajith Fernando (KEL): 245 points
Anik Ahmed (RBMS): 237 points
Nicolo Fernando (KEL): 229 points
Important stats for RBMS vs KEL Dream11 Prediction Team
Mohammad Siddique: Nine wickets
Ahmed Mohsin: 142 runs
Anik Ahmed: 151 runs
Nicolo Fernando: 51 runs and three wickets
Sajith Fernando: 95 runs and one wicket
RBMS vs KEL Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Danushka Tikiriyadura, Sharif Raihan, Abbas Ali, Samaru Nimesh, Ahmed Mohsin, Anik Ahmed, Nicolo Fernando, Sajith Fernando, Rifat Islam, Kavinda Karunanayaka, Mohammad Siddique
Captain: Anik Ahmed Vice-captain: Sajith Fernando
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chandra Bhomic, Danushka Tikiriyadura, Sharif Raihan, Samaru Nimesh, Ahmed Mohsin, Anik Ahmed, Nicolo Fernando, Sajith Fernando, Bilal Hossain, Ishan Shaminda, Mohammad Siddique
Captain: Ahmed Mohsin Vice-captain: Nicolo Fernando