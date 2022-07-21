RBMS vs KEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Rome T10 2022 Match 13 & 14

Rome Bangla Morning Sun (RBMS) will take on Kent Lanka (KEL) in match numbers 13 and 14 of the ECS Rome T10 2022 at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Thursday.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun has been in top form this season. They have played four matches and have returned with three wins and one loss. They are second on the points table.

On the other hand, Kent Lanka are reeling at the bottom. They have lost all their four encounters so far.

RBMS vs KEL Probable Playing 11 today

Rome Bangla Morning Sun: Sharif Raihan, Anik Ahmed (c), Ahmed Mohsin, Rajib Ahmed, Chandra Bhomic (wk), Bilal Hossain, Rifat Janal, Mohammad Siddique, Rifat Islam, Abbas Ali, Tariqul Hasan

Kent Lanka: Danushka Tikiriyadura (wk), Samaru Nimesh, Thimira Perera, Irosh Vimukthi, Even Renath, Prasanna Tikiriyadura, Nicolo Fernando (c), Kavinda Karunanayaka, Ishan Shaminda, Achintha Denuwan, Sajith Fernando

Match Details

Match: RBMS vs KEL

Date & Time: July 21, 2022, 12 and 2 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is an excellent one to bat on. After 12 games, the average score batting first is about 103 in this tournament. Thus, another high-scoring encounter is likely to be in store for this game.

Today’s RBMS vs KEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Danushka Tikiriyadura is very good behind the stumps and he can chip in nicely with the bat too.

Batters

Ahmed Mohsin seems to be striking the ball beautifully and has aggregated 142 runs at a strike rate of 258.18. He has hit 14 sixes as well.

All-rounders

Anik Ahmed has been in superb batting form and has amassed 151 runs while striking at 215.71. He can also come in handy with the ball.

Sajith Fernando has contributed nicely with both bat and ball. He has scored 95 runs at a strike-rate of 197.91 and has one wicket to his name at an economy of 6.60.

Bowlers

Mohammad Siddique has been absolutely magnificent with the ball and he has returned with nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.61.

Top 5 best players to pick in RBMS vs KEL Dream11 Prediction Team

Mohammad Siddique (RBMS): 335 points

Ahmed Mohsin (RBMS): 256 points

Sajith Fernando (KEL): 245 points

Anik Ahmed (RBMS): 237 points

Nicolo Fernando (KEL): 229 points

Important stats for RBMS vs KEL Dream11 Prediction Team

Mohammad Siddique: Nine wickets

Ahmed Mohsin: 142 runs

Anik Ahmed: 151 runs

Nicolo Fernando: 51 runs and three wickets

Sajith Fernando: 95 runs and one wicket

RBMS vs KEL Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Kent Lanka - ECS Rome T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Danushka Tikiriyadura, Sharif Raihan, Abbas Ali, Samaru Nimesh, Ahmed Mohsin, Anik Ahmed, Nicolo Fernando, Sajith Fernando, Rifat Islam, Kavinda Karunanayaka, Mohammad Siddique

Captain: Anik Ahmed Vice-captain: Sajith Fernando

Dream11 Team for Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Kent Lanka - ECS Rome T10 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chandra Bhomic, Danushka Tikiriyadura, Sharif Raihan, Samaru Nimesh, Ahmed Mohsin, Anik Ahmed, Nicolo Fernando, Sajith Fernando, Bilal Hossain, Ishan Shaminda, Mohammad Siddique

Captain: Ahmed Mohsin Vice-captain: Nicolo Fernando

