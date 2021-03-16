RBMS vs KEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Mar 17, 2021

Rome Bangla Morning Sun will lock horns with Kent Lanka in the 12th match of the ECS T10 Rome. This encounter will take place at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Wednesday.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun are placed in second position on the points table, with two wins and as many losses from their four matches. They succumbed to Roma CC by six wickets while defending a below-par total of 96 runs in their last game. Rome Bangla Morning Sun will head into this ECS T10 Rome match after playing against Asian Latina earlier in the day. Anik Ahmed & Co. will be looking to win both their games and strengthen their position in the points table.

Kent Lanka, on the other hand, will kickstart their ECS T10 Rome campaign on Wednesday. They have some supremely talented young T10 players in their squad. The Danushka Tikiriyadura-led side will be hoping to pick up wins from all three games on Wednesday and gain some momentum in the early stages of the tournament.

With two valuable points up for grabs, fans will be in for another fast-paced cricketing action in the ECS T10 Rome.

Squads to choose from

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Ahmed Rajib, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Dewpura Tinusha, Emon Rahman, Guneththi Ravidu, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Amin Munsurul, Dewan Rana, Hasan Tariqul, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Jitendra Prakash, Nahid Mahmud, Rifat Islam, Ahmed Anik (C), Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Bappy Chowdhury, Hossain Adnan, Rahaman Saidur, Sharif Raihan, Kadir Abdul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash (WK) and Iban Ahmed (WK).

Kent Lanka

Mithun Jayamanna, Thushan Peiris, Dilan Fernando, Muthumala Dinesh, Arachige Shanka, Amila Sanjeewa, Muthumala Sudarshana, Santhanam Irosh, Ramapulle Ramesh, Thimira Perera, Weerasinghe Risal Samaru, Nevil Renath, Mithun Buwaneka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Mhindukulasuri Sanjaya, Mishen Alessio and Arachchige Ruchira Manorath Lasidu (WK) and Danushka Tikiriyadura (C & WK).

Predicted Playing XIs

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Ahmed Rajib, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Dewpura Tinusha, Amin Munsurul, Dewan Rana, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Jitendra Prakash, Ahmed Anik (C), Hossain Adnan, Sharif Raihan, Bhomic Chandra Bikash (WK).

Kent Lanka

Thushan Peiris, Dilan Fernando, Muthumala Dinesh, Muthumala Sudarshana, Santhanam Irosh, Nevil Renath, Mithun Buwaneka, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Disawage Manoj, Mishen Alessio, Danushka Tikiriyadura (C & WK).

Match Details

Match: Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Kent Lanka, Match 12

Date: 17th March 2021, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground is a batting paradise. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely, the batsmen should be able to play shots on the upside.

The bowlers will have an uphill task of stopping runs on this ground with there being short boundaries. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 134 runs.

RBMS vs KEL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Danushka Tikiriyadura, Muthumala Sudarshana, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Ahmed Anik, Muthumala Dinesh, Disawage Manoj, Hossain Adnan, Sharif Raihan, Thushan Peiris, Amin Munsurul, Jitendra Prakash.

Captain: Ahmed Anik Vice-Captain: Sharif Raihan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Danushka Tikiriyadura, Muthumala Sudarshana, Murugan Kanageshwaran, Dewpura Tinusha, Ahmed Anik, Muthumala Dinesh, Hossain Adnan, Sharif Raihan, Thushan Peiris, Amin Munsurul, Jitendra Prakash.

Captain: Sharif Raihan Vice-Captain: Ahmed Anik