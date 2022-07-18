RBMS vs RCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome 2022, Match 3 

Rome Bangla Morning Sun (RBMS) will lock horns with Roma CC (RCC) in the third match of the ECS T10 Rome 2022 at the Roma Cricket Ground on Monday.

Mohsin Ahmed, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed Rajib, and Emon Rahman are a few Rome Bangla players to keep an eye on in the game. Hasan Tariqul, Zahir Ahmed, and MD Bilal are expected to lead their bowling department.

Meanwhile, Roma CC finished second last season, losing to Royal Roma by 14 runs in the final. With players like Crishan Kalugamage, Shameera Kuruppu and Dinidu Marage in their ranks, they will be aiming for a trophy this season.

RBMS vs RCC Probable Playing XIs

RBMS XI

Bhomic Chandra (wk), Mohsin Ahmed, Emon Rahman, Sharif Raihan, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed Rajib, Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Hasan Tariqul, Zahir Ahamed, MD Bilal, Ahmed Anik.

RCC XI

Dinidu Marage, Prabhat Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage (wk), Shameera Kuruppu, Thushara Samarakoon, Crishan Kalugamage, Rahat Ahmed, Dammika Aththanayaka, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Thakshila Korale.

Match Details

Match: RBMS vs RCC, ECS T10 Rome 2022, Match 3.

Date & Time: July 18; 6:00 PM.

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy.

Pitch Report

The batters will be eager to take advantage of the shorter square boundaries. The pacers will benefit from the pitch as well, and the ball should swing around a bit early on. Overall, the pitch is favorable for batters as the ball comes off the bat nicely.

Today’s RBMS vs RCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sujith Rillagodage: He's expected to play a key role in this game. He has some valuable runs in the middle of the order for his team, making him a valuable pick for your fantasy team for this game.

Batters

Sharif SM-Raihan: He was the tournament's leading run-scorer in the previous edition and one of the most experienced batters in the format. He has scored 474 runs at an excellent average of 67.71 in 10 of Rome's 2021 games. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Dinidu Marage: He is well-known for his big-hitting ability and is also a terrific left-arm spinner. He has scored 237 runs at an average of 26.33 and picked up 11 wickets in 10 of Rome's 2021 games. Nevertheless, he should be a must-have in your RBMS vs RCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Dammika Aththanayaka: He is the premier medium-fast bowler for his team. His variations and wicket-taking ability make him a must-pick for your fantasy team for this game. Dammika has picked up eight wickets at an average of 19.62 in 10 Roma 2021 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in RBMS vs RCC Dream11 prediction team

Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan (RBMS)

Mohsin Ahmed (RBMS)

Rahat Ahmed (RCC)

Emon Rahman (RBMS)

Ranil Omaththage (RCC)

RBMS vs RCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (ECS T10 Rome)

RBMS vs RCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujith Rillagodage, Dinidu Marage, Prabhat Ekneligoda, Mohsin Ahmed, Emon Rahman, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed Rajib, Crishan Kalugamage, Dammika Aththanayaka, Hasan Tariqul, Ahmed Anik

Captain: Dinidu Marage. Vice-captain: Crishan Kalugamage.

RBMS vs RCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujith Rillagodage, Dinidu Marage, Prabhat Ekneligoda, Mohsin Ahmed, Sharif Raihan, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed Rajib, Crishan Kalugamage, Dammika Aththanayaka, Hasan Tariqul, Zahir Ahamed

Captain: Sharif Raihan. Vice-captain: Dinidu Marage.

