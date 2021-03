RBMS vs RCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Mar 15, 2021

In the fourth match of the ECS T10 Rome, Rome Bangla Morning Sun will square off against Roma Cricket Club.

It will be Rome Bangla Morning Sun's second match in the ECS. They won two of their four games in the ECS last season.

Captain Anik Ahmed, Sharif SM Raihan, Rajib Ahmed and Shoel Chowdhury will be a few Rome Bangla players to watch out for in the game. Sharif SM Raihan, Munsurul Amin and Abdul Kadir will be their likely spin bowlers, with Hossain Adnan and Anik Ahmed expected to open the bowling duties.

Meanwhile, Roma CC boast players mostly from the Sri Lankan background. But they are one of the title contenders in the ECS, playing at their home ground. However, they will miss the services of former Netherlands all-rounder Quirijn Gunning, who is unavailable for this ECS game.

ECS T10 Rome: Squads to choose from

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Ahmed Rajib, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Dewpura Tinusha, Emon Rahman, Guneththi Ravidu, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Amin Munsurul, Dewan Rana, Hasan Tariqul, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Jitendra Prakash, Nahid Mahmud, Rifat Islam, Ahmed Anik, Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Bappy Chowdhury, Hossain Adnan, Kadir Abdul, Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Iban Ahmed, Rahaman Saidur.

Roma CC

Advertisement

Alessandro Sabelli, Denham Seneviratne, Navodh Kalansuriya, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Shameera Kuruppu, Thushara Samarakoon, Danmika Aththanayaka, Indika Senn, Mark Jayasinghe, Ranil Omaththage, Thakshila Korale, Thilina Rathnayaka, Thimira Ranasinghe, Crishan Kalugamage, Dinidu Marage, Nadun Nakandalage, Prabth Ekneligoda, Pruthuvi Samarage, Quirijn Gunning, Kaniska Weligamage, Sujith Rillagodage.

Probable Playing XIs

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Ahmed Rajib, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Emon Rahman, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Hasan Tariqul, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Jitendra Prakash, Hossain Adnan, Kadir Abdul, Rahaman Saidur.

Roma CC

Prabhat Ekneligoda, Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage, Kaniska Weligamage, Ranil Omaththage, Crishan Kalugamage, Mark Jayasinghe, Indika Senn, Pruthuvi Samarage.

Match Details

Match: ECS T10 Rome, Match 4.

Date: 15th March; 7:00 PM.

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome, Italy.

Pitch Report:

The batsmen will be keen on making good use of the shorter square boundaries. The pacers, too, will get some help from the pitch and should get the ball to swing around a bit early on.

Overall, the pitch is favourable for the batsmen, as the ball comes pretty nicely onto the bat. So both teams could want to chase first in what should be a good game.

RBMS vs RCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RBMS vs RCC Dream11 Team ECS T10 Rome 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Kaniska Weligamage, Ahmed Anik, Kadir Abdul, Navodh Kalansuriya, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Hossain Adnan, Prabath Ekneilgoda, Amin Munsurul, Danmika Aththanayaka, Indika Senn

Captain - Ahmed Anik. Vice-Captain - Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujith Rillagodage, Ahmed Anik, Kadir Abdul, Crishan Kalugamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Chowdhury Shoel Ahmed, Prabath Ekneilgoda, Amin Munsurul, Danmika Aththanayaka, Indika Senn, Dindu Marage.

Captain - Dindu Marage. Vice -Captain - Kadir Abdul