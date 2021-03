RBMS vs ROR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Rome 2021 Match – March 16th, 2021

Rome Bangla Morning Sun will take on Royal Roma in the fifth match of the ECS T10 Rome 2021 tournament on Tuesday.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun began their ECS campaign with a loss against Roma CC but have since bounced back strongly. They won their next ECS match against Royal Roma by 53 runs and will be the favourites against the same opposition on Tuesday

Meanwhile, Royal Roma have had a disastrous ECS campaign. They've suffered massive defeats in both matches played in the competition. Royal Roma lost their first ECS match against Asian Latina by nine wickets and followed that up with a 53-run defeat against Rome Bangla Morning Sun.

ECS T10 Rome: Squads to choose from

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Anik Ahmed (c), Sharif SM Raihan, Rajib Ahmed, Shoel Chowdhury, Chandra Bhomic (Wk), Hossain Adnan, Munsurul Amin, Abdul Kadir, Dewpura Tinusha, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Guneththi Ravidu, Iban Ahmed, Rahaman Saidur, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Hasan Tariqul, Jitendra Prakash, Nahid Mahmud, Rifat Islam, Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Bappy Chowdhury.

Royal Roma

Reddy Vajrala, Sohail Mahamood, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh, Anil Kumar, Umar Shahzad, Arif Muhammad, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Bejawada Phanindra, Usman Mubashar, Bhupinder Dev, Fakhrul Islam, Harkirat Singh, Muhammad Bilal, Milap Singh, Shoaib Awan, Surajpal Singh, Usama Butt, Akhil Govada, Hardeep Singh, Mohammad Munir, Shahid Gulzar, Dharamvir Kumar.

Predicted Playing 11s

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Anik Ahmed (c), Sharif SM Raihan, Rajib Ahmed, Shoel Chowdhury, Chandra Bhomic (Wk), Hossain Adnan, Munsurul Amin, Abdul Kadir, Dewpura Tinusha, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Guneththi Ravidu.

Royal Roma

Reddy Vajrala, Sohail Mahamood, Hassan Mubashar, Rajwinder Singh, Anil Kumar, Umar Shahzad, Arif Muhammad, Kulwinder Ram, Muneeb Niazi, Bejawada Phanindra, Usman Mubashar.

Match Details

Match: Rome Bangla Morning Sun vs Royal Roma, Match 5.

Venue: Roma Cricket Club, Rome.

Date and Time: 16th March, 2021, 1:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The batsmen enjoy batting on this wicket, as high scores are pretty common at this venue. Teams usually try to bat first and post big scores. That could prove to be the case in this ECS game as well.

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS T10 Rome

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Bejawada Phanindra, Ahmed Anik, Dewpura Tinusha, Reddy Vajrala, Sharif SM Raihan, Arif Muhammad, Ahmed Rajib, Amin Munsurul, Anil Kumar, Umar Shahzad.

Captain: Sharif SM Raihan. Vice-Captain: Arif Muhammad.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Bejawada Phanindra, Ahmed Anik, Dewpura Tinusha, Reddy Vajrala, Sharif SM Raihan, Arif Muhammad, Rajwinder Singh, Amin Munsurul, Anil Kumar, Jitendra Prakash.

Captain: Ahmed Anik. Vice-Captain: Amin Munsurul.