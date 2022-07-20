RC vs KEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rome 2022, Matches 11 & 12

Roma Capannelle (RC) will take on Kent Lanka (KEL) in back-to-back ECS T10 Rome 2022 matches at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Wednesday, July 20.

Roma Capannelle have lost all four of their ECS T10 Rome 2022 games so far and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Kent Lanka are also yet to win a match, losing two in two.

RC vs KEL Probable Playing 11 today

Roma Capannelle: Dane Kirby, Ijaz Ahmmad, Sumair Ali, Kevin Kekulawala, Amir Hamza, Zaryan Ijaz, Michele Morettini, Zaib Aurang, Leandro Jayarajah (c & wk), Denish Silva, Karthik Raghavan.

Kent Lanka: Nicolo Fernando, Sajith Fernando, Ishan Shaminda, Samaru Nimesh (wk), Mithun Buwaneka (c), Achintha Denuwan, Danushka Tikiriyadura, Thimira Perera, Irosh Vimukthi, Mishen Alessio, Prasanna Tikiriyadura.

Match Details

RC vs KEL, Matches 11 and 12, ECS T10 Rome 2022

Date & Time: July 20th 2022, 4 & 6 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome is an excellent one to bat on. After eight ECS T10 Rome 2022 matches, the average first-innings score at the venue is around 105 runs.

Today’s RC vs KEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Leandro Jayarajah can chip in decently with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Ijaz Ahmmad has effectively contributed with both the bat and ball in the ECS T10 Rome 2022. He has scored 31 runs and picked up two wickets.

All-rounders

Sumair Ali has amassed 56 runs in addition to taking two wickets.

Sajith Fernando has been in excellent touch with the bat, smashing 72 runs at a strike rate of 218.18. He also has one wicket to his name.

Bowler

Ishan Shaminda has returned with three scalps at an economy rate of 7.00. He will be keen to add to his tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in RC vs KEL Dream11 Prediction Team

Sumair Ali (RC): 180 points

Sajith Fernando (KEL): 173 points

Michele Morettini (RC): 158 points

Ijaz Ahmmad (RC): 142 points

Ishan Shaminda (KEL): 108 points

Important stats for RC vs KEL Dream11 Prediction Team

Sumair Ali: 56 runs & 2 wickets

Ijaz Ahmmad: 31 runs & 3 wickets

Michele Morettini: 4 wickets

Sajith Fernando: 72 runs & 1 wicket

Ishan Shaminda: 3 wickets

RC vs KEL Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Rome 2022)

Dream11 Team for Roma Capannelle vs Kent Lanka - ECS T10 Rome 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Leandro Jayarajah, Dane Kirby, Ijaz Ahmmad, Samaru Nimesh, Sumair Ali, Zaryan Ijaz, Sajith Fernando, Thimira Perera, Michele Morettini, Ishan Shaminda, Prasanna Tikiriyadura.

Captain: Sumair Ali. Vice-captain: Sajith Fernando.

Dream11 Team for Roma Capannelle vs Kent Lanka - ECS T10 Rome 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Leandro Jayarajah, Dane Kirby, Ijaz Ahmmad, Amir Hamza, Samaru Nimesh, Sumair Ali, Sajith Fernando, Nicolo Fernando, Michele Morettini, Ishan Shaminda, Prasanna Tikiriyadura.

Captain: Ijaz Ahmmad. Vice-captain: Ishan Shaminda.

