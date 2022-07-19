RC vs RBMS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Rome 2022, Match 5 and 6

Rome Capannelle will take on Rome Bangla Morning Sun in the fifth and sixth matches of the ECS T10 Rome 2022 at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Tuesday.

Roma Capannelle have had their fair share of struggles in the competition so far. They have lost two matches in a row. Their batting unit has failed to take responsibility and they will be looking to make a strong comeback in the upcoming fixtures.

Meanwhile, Rome Bangla Morning Sun have got off to a wonderful start. They defeated Roma CC by 85 runs. The side has a strong squad and they will be pushing to rack up more wins in the upcoming matches.

RC vs RBMS Probable Playing 11 Today

RC XI

Prabath Ekneligoda, Dinidu Marage, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Thushara Samarakoon, Denham Seneviratne, Achintha Naththandige, Rahat Ahmed, Thakshila Korale, Thilina Rathnayakas, Dammika Aththanayaka

RBMS XI

Sharif Raihan, Anik Ahmed (c), Ahmed Mohsin, Rajib Ahmed, Chandra Bhomic (wk), Rifat Janal, Bilal Hossain, Rifat Islam, Abbas Ali, Bhuiyan Aktaruzzaman, Mohammad Siddique

Match Details

RC vs RBMS, ECS T10 Rome 2022, Match 5 and 6

Date and Time: July 19, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Bologna

Pitch Report

The track is regarded to be good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs to offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. A high-scoring match is likely.

Today’s RC vs RBMS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

L Jayarajah is a decent choice for the wicket-keeper role for your Dream11 fantasy team and he has been in decent form with the bat.

Batters

S Raihan has done an incredible job for his team so far. He has amassed 82 runs in two matches at a strike rate close to 200. He has also picked up a wicket and is a wonderful captaincy choice for your RC vs RBMS Dream11 fantasy team.

A Abbas is another player who has shown plenty of promise. He picked up four wickets in the first match against Roma CC.

All-rounders

S Ali is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 49 runs in two matches and has collected a wicket.

Bowlers

M Siddique has delivered with the ball in his hand for Rome Bangla Morning Sun. He has taken three wickets and has an economy rate of 7.33.

Top 5 best players to pick in RC vs RBMS Dream11 prediction team

S Raihan (RBMS) – 183 points

A Abbas (RBMS) – 152 points

M Siddique (RBMS) – 125 points

S Ali (RC) – 111 points

H Bhuyain (RBMS) – 109 points

Important stats for RC vs RBMS Dream11 prediction team

S Raihan: 82 runs and 1 wicket

A Abbas: 4 wickets

M Siddique: 3 wickets

S Ali: 49 runs and 1 wicket

H Bhuyain: 3 wickets

RC vs RBMS Dream11 Prediction Today

RC vs RBMS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: L Jayarajah, S Raihan, A Abbas, A Hamza, M Ahmed, S Ali, R Islam, M Siddique, H Bhuyain, A Anik, M Morettini

Captain: S Raihan Vice-Captain: S Ali

RC vs RBMS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: L Jayarajah, S Raihan, A Hamza, M Ahmed, D Kirby, S Ali, R Islam, Z Ijaz, M Siddique, H Bhuyain, M Morettini

Captain: M Siddique Vice-Captain: H Bhuyain.

