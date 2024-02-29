RCB vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 29th Feb, 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off in the seventh match of WPL 2024 on Thursday, February 29, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The hosts have started this season on a strong note, winning both of their matches so far, and matching their performance from last season, where they won only two out of eight games. They seem to have built a solid team for these conditions, and they'll back themselves to make it 3/3 and retain their top spot.

The Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, bounced back from a heart-breaking defeat in the opening encounter to register a dominant nine-wicket victory over the UP Warriorz on Monday. Meg Lanning's side is one of the most balanced teams in the league, and with a win here likely to take them into the top two or even to the top spot, they won't be holding back either.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this contest.

Australian leg-spinner and bowling all-rounder Georgia Wareham is a vital cog in this new and improved RCB lineup that has well and truly adopted a spin-heavy bowling approach.

Georgia, and national teammate and left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux have been bowling in the death overs in the first two matches of the season. Their solid performances in those overs make it very likely for the same to continue in upcoming games.

She's also a great striker of the ball, and could wreak havoc with the bat coming in at No. 6 or No. 7, and is a quality Dream11 option to have. She's a very underrated differential going into this match.

Shikha Pandey is an integral member of this DC unit.

Delhi Capitals' frontline seamer Shikha Pandey has an almost negligible ownership on Dream11 heading into this match. She has bowled 7/8 possible overs so far this season, and despite the quality performances of Arundhati Reddy and Marizanne Kapp, captain Meg Lanning continues to place plenty of faith in her.

Radha Yadav's four-wicket haul in the last match must've swayed plenty of Dream11 players her way, making Shikha Pandey a differential. However, the seamer is someone with a great bowling strike rate and has always been a dependable Fantasy pick.

For those looking for a reliable differential, don't look past Shikha Pandey.

Annabel Sutherland was the prized signing of the auction for the Delhi Capitals as they signed the Australian all-rounder for a whopping ₹2 crore at the WPL 2024 Auction. She also came into the tournament in brilliant form, fresh off a double-hundred in the Test series against South Africa.

However, she hasn't received enough backing on Dream11 in these first couple of matches, leaving her ownership in deep differential territory. This is a great opportunity for those willing to take a risk.

Annabel Sutherland has bowled out in both matches so far, and has also taken responsibility to bowl two overs in the death, increasing her wicket-taking chances by a huge margin. She hasn't gotten an opportunity to bat yet, but everyone in the league is aware of what a dangerous player she is.

A quality overseas all-rounder with such a low ownership is rare to see on Dream11, and she's definitely one of the best differentials you'll see in WPL 2024.