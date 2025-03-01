RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s WPL match – March 1, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) go up against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 14th match of the third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Saturday, March 1, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB have had a terrible home leg, losing all three home matches, and will want to close it on a high. They'll desperately want to return to winning ways and put some distance between themselves and the UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants.

DC, meanwhile, moved to the top of the points table after their convincing win over the Mumbai Indians yesterday. They'll want to consolidate that position and make it a hat-trick of wins against a struggling RCB tonight.

On that note, let's look at three Dream11 differentials who could have a good outing in this game.

Scottish wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce has been a shrewd addition to the Delhi Capitals' XI this season. She has been sound behind the stumps, and has provided plenty of impetus as a batter whenever she's gotten the opportunity, scoring 49 runs at a strike rate of 144.11.

The last time these two teams faced off, the RCB bowlers bowled DC out, and Bryce was one of their top scorers, making a 19-ball 23 with the bat. A similar outing could be on the cards, and Bryce, who's a very capable boundary hitter and a solid wicket-keeper, would be an interesting Dream11 differential to add to your teams.

Kanika Ahuja was RCB's highest run-scorer in their disappointing defeat to the Gujarat Giants on Thursday. As the rest of the batting unit collapsed, she had a decent outing, scoring a 28-ball 33 with two big sixes and a boundary. She also bowled one tight over with the ball, but unfortunately went wicketless.

While she has picked up only one wicket so far, Kanika has been economical this season, and could get some handy points with her off-spin. Her big-hitting abilities have also been on display for all to see, and overall, she has a sizeable points ceiling.

Kanika is a very useful utility player for RCB, and she could be one for your Dream11 teams as well.

Minnu Mani is also a handy batter who scored an unbeaten 46* on her ODI debut against Australia.

DC's Minnu Mani has been a crucial part of their bowling lineup this season. The off-spinner has picked up five wickets in six matches at a very miserly economy rate of 6.21, including a three-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians yesterday.

She looks to be in great rhythm, and given the presence of left-handers in the RCB lineup, she should have another solid outing. The 25-year-old is an experienced India international, who gave a solid account of herself in the limited T20I caps she received, picking up five wickets in four outings at an economy rate of 5.27.

She appears to have the backing of captain Meg Lanning this season to bowl plenty of overs and could be a good Dream11 differential in this match.

