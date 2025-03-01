RCB vs DC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – March 1, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) square off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 14th match of WPL 2025 on Saturday, March 1, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is the final match of the Bengaluru leg of WPL 2025, with the action shifting to Lucknow post this fixture.

RCB are winless in their last three outings, and while their first two defeats were close, Smriti Mandhana's side was completely outplayed by the Gujarat Giants on Thursday. While they still hold the 3rd place on the points table virtue of their higher NRR, a defeat today could prove dangerous to their title aspirations.

Meanwhile, DC returned to the top of the points table after beating the Mumbai Indians yesterday. They'll look to make it a hat-trick of wins by getting one over RCB tonight.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this match.

Marizanne Kapp could be a solid Dream11 captaincy pick tonight.

Proteas all-rounder Marizanne Kapp hasn't had the best of times in WPL 2025, with only five wickets in as many games to her name. However, with DC building some momentum after winning back-to-back matches, she could deliver in this fixture against a team she likes playing against.

Kapp and the entire DC team had an off-day in the reverse fixture, where they were easily brushed aside by RCB. However, overall, the 35-year-old has a good record with the bat against RCB, and loves bowling at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

She should be a solid Dream11 captaincy pick in this match.

A fairly like-for-like replacement for Marizanne Kapp, Australian all-rounder Annabel Sutherland has outperformed her Proteas teammate in WPL 2025, and is a good Dream11 captaincy option for this match.

While she hasn't had the best of times with the bat, scoring only 79 runs in five matches, she has excelled with the ball, picking up eight wickets in six outings at a good bowling average of 18.06. While Sutherland doesn't take the new ball, she frequently bowls in the death overs, including the final over of the innings, significantly increasing her chances of picking up wickets.

She's also slated to bat at No. 4, also boosting her chances of scoring Dream11 points with the bat.

After hitting a half-tracker straight to the hands of a fielder to get out for a duck against the Gujarat Giants, Ellyse Perry will be raring to get back among the runs in this match. The Australian all-rounder is the second-highest run-scorer in WPL 2025, with 235 runs in five innings at an average of 156.67.

She also resumed bowling in their game against the UP Warriorz, and has picked up one wicket so far. Perry has an excellent average with the bat against the Delhi Capitals, and her record in the WPL bodes well for her chances of notching up another half-century in this match.

A very consistent batter who could also contribute something with the ball, Ellyse Perry is easily the best Dream11 captaincy choice on paper for this one.

