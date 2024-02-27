RCB vs GG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 27th Feb, 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Giants will face off in the fifth match of WPL 2024 on Tuesday, February 27, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

A well-made half-century from Sabbhineni Meghana, a blistering knock from Richa Ghosh, and an outstanding spell from Asha Shobana got RCB a thrilling win in their opening fixture against UP Warriorz in front of a boisterous Bangalore crowd. While their top order's failure will worry them, the never-say-die spirit to come back from the brink of defeat will give them plenty of confidence ahead of this match.

Meanwhile, the Giants' hopes of starting this season differently than they did last time around hit a roadblock as they were comfortably beaten by the Mumbai Indians in their first match of the tournament. Their batting lineup came unstuck against Shabnim Ismail and Amelia Kerr, and while their bowlers did some damage control, they have to improve on all fronts to be more competitive this season.

On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this match.

RCB seamer Renuka Singh had a solid outing in her side's first game against the UP Warriorz, finishing with figures of 0/14 in three overs. However, going wicketless, combined with stellar performances from the likes of Asha Shobana, resulted in this top Indian bowler's surprisingly low ownership for the upcoming match.

Purchased by RCB for a whopping ₹1.5 Crore at the WPL 2023 Auction, Renuka Singh is one of India's best and a skillful fast bowler. The Gujarat batting lineup was rattled early by some brilliant new-ball bowling from Shabnim Ismail, and that's the kind of performance that Renuka can emulate.

She's a safe and reliable Dream11 differential pick and one that players should consider.

Veda Krishnamurthy in action for India in the Final of the 2020 Women's T20 World Cup.

The experienced Veda Krishnamurthy is likely to get an extended run as an opener alongside Beth Mooney for the Gujarat Giants. The part-time keeper was dismissed for a second-ball duck against MI, making her WPL debut a disappointing one.

However, it's not very often that you get a seasoned and proven performer to open the batting and have almost negligible ownership levels. While it's certainly risky to back her, the 31-year-old has a high ceiling for points, with many other experienced batters like Sabbhineni Meghana and Dayalan Hemalatha coming good in the WPL.

To those looking for a maverick Dream11 differential, Veda Krishnamurthy is an option right up your wheelhouse.

One of the most important members of this current Indian national side, Shreyanka Patil was one of the finds of WPL 2023, and she seamlessly made a successful transition into international cricket. The 21-year-old bowling all-rounder has made eight international appearances, picking up 12 wickets.

She also finished as RCB's highest wicket-taker last season, but after going wicketless in their opening match this season, her ownership has dropped tremendously. With the wickets slowing down, she would be able to extract more from the pitch.

Against a very weak-looking GG batting lineup, she could haul big today and is a stellar Dream11 differential.