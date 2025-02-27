RCB vs GG Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL match – February 27, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) go up against the Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 12th match of WPL 2025 on Thursday, February 27, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After a solid start to the season, two back-to-back home defeats by razor-thin margins have set RCB back slightly. Smriti Mandhana and Co. will want to return to winning ways against a struggling Gujarat side.

Ashleigh Gardner's team also enter this match on the back of successive defeats, and have only one win to their name in four outings. They'll want to avenge their defeat to RCB in the opening contest of the season at Vadodara and get back in the hunt for the playoff spots, moving out of the bottom of the points table.

Let's look at the top three Dream11 captaincy picks for this fixture.

#3 Deandra Dottin (ALL) (GG)

Caribbean all-rounder Deandra Dottin has made a significant impact in her first WPL season. She's the second-highest run-scorer for the Gujarat Giants, making 91 runs at an average of 30.33 and a strike rate of close to 150. She's also been quite handy with the ball, picking up three wickets, bowling her medium pace.

Dottin enjoyed playing against RCB, incidentally, in what was her first WPL match nearly two weeks ago. She made a significant contribution in that match, scoring a quick-fire 25, also picking up one wicket with the ball. On what should be a great batting surface, Dottin will look to make a more substantial score with the bat tonight.

A naturally attacking all-rounder who can deliver points with the bat and the ball, Deandra Dottin could be a decent left-field captaincy option.

#2 Ashleigh Gardner (ALL) (GG)

Can Ashleigh Gardner regain her touch with the bat against RCB?

Poor outings with the bat in her last two games have dented Ashleigh Gardner's captaincy appeal slightly, but the GG skipper will look to return to form as her team aims for the second win of their season. Gardner enjoyed playing against RCB in the tournament opener at Vadodara, smashing a 37-ball 79, also picking up two wickets with the ball.

She's Gujarat's outright top run-scorer of the tournament with 144 runs at an average of 48 and strike rate of 163.63, and also their joint-highest wicket-taker. A complete all-rounder whose side desperately needs her return to form, expect Gardner to produce another top performance that will reward those who back her with the captain's armband on Dream11.

Ellyse Perry was reclassified by Dream11 as a batter due to her not bowling in the start of the season. However, the Australian all-rounder returned to bowling fitness, even picking up a wicket in RCB's last match against the UP Warriorz in addition to smashing an unbeaten 56-ball 90 with the bat.

Perry is the second-highest run-scorer of WPL 2025, with 235 runs in four matches at an average of 117.50 and strike rate of 160.96. She's been very hard to dismiss and against a GG bowling attack that has struggled to pick up breakthroughs, she could make merry once again.

With her bowling again, Ellyse Perry becomes a Dream11 captaincy pick capable of producing some gigantic hauls.

