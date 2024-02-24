RCB vs UPW Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 24th Feb, 2024

WPL 2024 action will continue tonight with a match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz. The new season got off to an incredible start last night in Bengaluru, with the Mumbai Indians edging the Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller.

The second match of the Women's Premier League 2024 will begin at 7:30 pm IST tonight (February 24) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. RCB and UPW clashed twice during the league round of the inaugural season. Both teams defeated each other once, with the team batting second emerging victorious on both occasions.

Before the third WPL meeting between RCB and UPW begins, here's a look at three players who can prove to be differential picks in fantasy contests for tonight's WPL 2024 match.

#1 Ellyse Perry, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry was retained by the Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the WPL 2024 auction. Perry is a seasoned pro but her recent form has not been the best. In her last five innings before the Women's Premier League, Perry's highest score was 24. She has lost her wicket in single digits twice.

Although Perry's recent form has not been up to mark, fans should pick her in their fantasy teams because she had a great WPL 2023 season. The Australian star was the second-highest run-scorer for RCB with 253 runs from eight innings.

Apart from that, Perry also chipped in with four wickets at an economy rate of 8.31 runs per over. Hence, an all-rounder like her can earn heaps of fantasy points if she gets going against the UP Warriorz tonight.

#2 Smriti Mandhana, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Many fantasy users will be skeptical about picking Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana in their teams because of her dismal performance in WPL 2023. Mandhana failed to score even one half-century in the competition. She scored 149 runs in eight innings at a disappointing average of 18.62.

The left-handed batter had a great outing in the T20I series against Australia Women last month, where she scored over 100 runs in three innings.

Considering that the pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is great for batting, an experienced player like Mandhana should end up playing the best knock of her WPL career tonight against the UP Warriorz.

#3 Kiran Navgire, UP Warriorz

Kiran Navgire had an ordinary debut season with the UP Warriorz in 2023. She scored 155 runs in eight innings at an average of 19.37 and a strike rate of 114.81.

Not many fantasy users would consider picking her in their teams for tonight's WPL 2024 match but they must note that the middle-order batters had a fantastic outing in last night's MI vs DC encounter. DC's Alice Capsey and MI's Harmanpreet Kaur scored a half-century each.

Navgire is likely to bat in the middle order for the UP Warriorz. Although she managed just 155 runs last season, she hit a half-century as well. Perhaps, Navgire can return with another 50+ score tonight against the RCB Women in WPL 2024.