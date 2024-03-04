RCB vs UPW Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 4th March, 2024

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the UP Warriorz (UPW) clash in the 11th match of WPL 2024 on Monday, March 4, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

We've reached the halfway point of the season, and the points table has taken shape very well. While the Gujarat Giants are all but knocked out, the other four teams vying for the three playoff spots could go down to the wire.

RCB and UPW have both won and lost two games apiece and while the hosts won their first two matches and have lost the next two, it's the exact opposite for the Warriorz. The reverse fixture between the two teams ended in a narrow two-run victory for RCB, with Asha Shobana's five-fer helping them turn the game around.

The final match of the Bangalore leg should be an exciting contest. On that note, let's look at the top 3 Dream11 differentials for this one.

After winning the POTM award for her stellar bowling performance against the Gujarat Giants, Renuka Singh has had a tough couple of outings since, and it has coincided with a dip in form for her team as well. The seamer was taken apart by Yastika Bhatia in RCB's last outing against MI, and that's one of the main reasons why her ownership is pretty low coming into this match.

However, similar to how Meghna Singh delivered in yesterday's outing against DC, Renuka is a quality Indian bowler who won't be quiet for too long. In a must-win match for RCB, she will look to give them a good start with the ball, and against a UPW opening pair that has had only one successful game so far, she should shine.

She's a decent Dream11 differential pick for this one.

Anjali Sarvani is likely to be the lone pacer for the Warriorz.

Left-arm medium-pacer Anjali Sarvani is the only non-spinner in the UPW bowling attack. While they bowled 19/20 overs of spin against the Gujarat Giants as they didn't seem too comfortable facing the spinners, they're unlikely to do the same against RCB.

Anjali should get to bowl her full quota of overs in this match, and that makes her a potential Dream11 differential in this one. In her only other outing this season against MI, she bowled both with the new ball and at the death, picking up the wicket of Sajana S.

While it is a risky prospect, Anjali Sarvani could be a high-value Dream11 differential.

#1 Kiran Navgire (BAT) (UPW)

Kiran Navgire's move to the top has put the UP Warriorz's campaign back on track, as it was her blistering half-century against the Mumbai Indians that got them their first win of the season. The explosive batter is someone who can make complete use of the powerplay, and against the likes of Sophie Devine, she can wreak havoc.

While her cheap dismissal in UPW's last match may have caused her ownership to fall, those Dream11 players who want to take a bit of risk should go for the UPW opener. She's a dangerous Dream11 differential with a very high points ceiling.