RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 2

The second match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) take on Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will start as one of the teams to beat in the WPL with the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine in their ranks. While they have a strong batting unit, Royal Challengers Bangalore will bank on the duo of Renuka Singh and Megan Schutt to step up on the bowling front.

The Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have a good mix of youth and experience, with Meg Lanning at the helm. They have a well-balanced side and will fancy a winning start to their WPL campaign as well.

All in all, a cracking game of cricket beckons in the first-ever WPL double-header in Mumbai.

RCB-W vs DEL-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Delhi Capitals Women will lock horns in the second match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai on March 5. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RCB-W vs DEL-W, WPL 2023, Match 2

Date and Time: March 5, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

RCB-W vs DEL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Dane van Niekerk/Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Indrani Roy, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sahana Pawar and Kanuka Ahuja/Poonam Khemnar.

Delhi Capitals Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Delhi Capitals Women.

Delhi Capitals Women probable playing 11

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia/Aparna Mondal (wk), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Sneha Deepthi/Tara Norris.

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richa Ghosh (35 matches, 563 runs, SR: 133.41)

Richa Ghosh is an explosive batter with a T20I strike rate of 133.41. She has 563 runs in 35 matches and comes into the WPL on the back of a fine Women's T20 WC campaign. With Ghosh likely to take up the floater's role in the RCB set-up, she is a good addition to your RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Smriti Mandhana (112 innings, 2802 runs, Average: 27.74)

Smriti Mandhana is a world-class batter with 2802 runs in 112 innings in T20I cricket. She has a T20I average of 27.74 with a strike rate in excess of 100. Mandhana had a good Women's T20 World Cup campaign, scoring 151 runs in four matches. With the conditions also likely to suit her style of batting, Mandhana is a top pick for your RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marizanne Kapp (94 matches, 1178 runs, 76 wickets)

Marizanne Kapp has been in brilliant form over the last year or so, impressing various franchises around the world. She has 1178 runs and 76 wickets in 94 T20Is. She picked up nine wickets in six T20 World Cup matches, holding her in good stead and making her a top pick for your RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Megan Schutt (96 matches, 124 wickets, Average: 16.11)

Megan Schutt is one of the best pacers in the world with 124 wickets in 96 T20Is. She averages 16.11 in T20I cricket and was one of the top wicket-takers in the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup as well. Given her ability with the new ball and experience, Schutt is a must-have in your RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

RCB-W vs DEL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Meg Lanning

Meg Lanning is undoubtedly one of the top batters in the world with a T20I average of 36.61. She is known for her ability to score big runs with a T20I strike rate of 116.37. With Lanning bound to play either as an opener or as a No. 3, she can be backed as a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry is one of the world's best all-rounders in women's cricket history with a batting and bowling average of 30.70 and 19.04, respectively in T20I cricket. Perry showed glimpses of her ability in the T20 World Cup, striking at 162.16 with the bat. With Perry likely to add value with the ball for RCB as well, she is a brilliant captaincy choice for your RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Meg Lanning 149 runs in 6 WC 2023 matches Smriti Mandhana 151 runs in 4 WC 2023 matches Ellyse Perry 60 runs in 6 WC 2023 matches Marizanne Kapp 9 wickets in 6 WC 2023 matches Renuka Singh Thakur 7 wickets in 5 WC 2023 matches

RCB-W vs DEL-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 2

Shafali Verma is one of the most explosive batters in the world with 1333 runs in 56 matches at a strike rate of 132.11. Shafali adds value with her off-spin as well. If Shafali is able to find her groove early on, she could be a brilliant pick for your RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team.

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Meg Lanning (vc), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry (c), Marizanne Kapp, Shafali Verma

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Shikha Pandey, Renuka Singh

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RCB-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh

