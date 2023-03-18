RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 16

The 16th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) take on Gujarat Giants (GUJ-W) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 18.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore come into the game on the back of their first-ever WPL win against the UP Warriorz. The likes of Ellyse Perry and Shreyanka Patil have been brilliant in recent matches and will be keen to continue their form and keep their side in the hunt for a top-three finish.

As for their opponents Gujarat Giants, they have two wins in six matches and also come into this game on the back of a win against the Delhi Capitals. With both teams looking evenly-matched on paper, another entertaining game is on the cards in Mumbai.

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 16

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women will lock horns in the 16th match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai on March 18. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RCB-W vs GUJ-W, WPL 2023, Match 16

Date and Time: March 18, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

RCB-W vs GUJ-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Asha Shobhana and Kanika Ahuja.

Gujarat Giants Women injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Gujarat Giants.

Gujarat Giants Women probable playing 11

Sophia Dunkley, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Sushma Verma (wk), Sneh Rana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Kim Garth, Ashwani Kumari, Mansi Joshi and Tanuja Kanwar.

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richa Ghosh (31 off 32 in the previous match)

Richa Ghosh has done well in the last few matches with scores of 31 (32) and 37 (16). She is an explosive batter capable of scoring quick runs right from ball one.

With 109 runs in six matches in the WPL so far, Ghosh is a top pick for your RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harleen Deol (6 matches, 186 runs, Average: 31.00)

Harleen Deol is the Gujarat Giants' top run-scorer in the WPL, scoring 186 runs in six matches. Harleen has stepped up with the bat in a top-order role, consistently getting off to starts. W

ith Harleen also adding value with the ball in the previous game, she is a good addition to your RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ellyse Perry (6 matches, 205 runs, Average: 41.00)

Ellyse Perry is the second-highest run-scorer in the WPL at the time of writing, scoring 205 runs in six matches. She has an average of 41.00 and is scoring runs at a healthy strike rate as well.

With Perry playing a more prominent role with the ball of late, she is a must-have in your RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Asha Shobhana (3 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 20.75)

Asha Shobhana has had her moments in the WPL, picking up four wickets in three matches. Although she is averaging 20.75 with the ball, she has been a touch expensive at times.

With figures of 2/27 in her previous outing against UP Warriorz, Shobhana is a decent addition to your RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

RCB-W vs GUJ-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner was the standout player in the Gujarat Giants' win against the Delhi Capitals, scoring a 33-ball 51 and picking up two wickets as well. While Gardner has been inconsistent with the bat, she has nine wickets in six matches at an average of 19.33.

Given her all-round skill set and recent form, Gardner is a brilliant captaincy choice for your RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana has not been in the best of form in the WPL, scoring 88 runs in six outings. While she has gotten off to starts, Mandhana is yet to capitalize on them.

Given her experience and knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order, Mandhana is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Laura Wolvaardt 57(43) in the previous game Smriti Mandhana 88 runs in 6 matches Ellyse Perry 205 runs in 6 matches Harleen Deol 186 runs in 6 matches Asha Shobhana 4 wickets in 3 matches

RCB-W vs GUJ-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 16

Laura Wolvaardt found some form in the WPL, scoring 57 runs off just 43 balls. Wolvaardt is a brilliant player of both pace and spin and has the power game to excel in the backend of the innings as well.

Given her ability and the conditions, Wolvaardt should be a good differential pick for your RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction, click here!

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Sophie Devine, Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner (vc), Sneh Rana, Asha Shobhana

Bowler: Megan Schutt

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

RCB-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Sophie Devine (vc), Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight, Harleen Deol

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Sneh Rana

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Tanuja Kanwer

Poll : 0 votes