RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WPL 2023, Match 8

The eighth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCB-W) take on UP Warriorz Women (UP-W) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, March 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a nightmarish start to their WPL campaign, losing three games on the trot. Despite the likes of Sophie Devine and Smriti Mandhana showing signs of form, the Royal Challengers' bowling attack has not been able to deliver the goods.

The Warriorz, meanwhile, have two points in two matches so far, with Sophie Ecclestone and Tahlia McGrath impressing with the ball and bat, respectively. Although the Warriorz will start as the favorites owing to their superior bowling attack, they will be wary of a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore batting unit.

With both teams keen on getting into winning ways, a cracking game is on the cards in Mumbai.

RCB-W vs UP-W Match Details, WPL 2023, Match 8

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and UP Warriorz Women will lock horns in the eighth match of WPL 2023 in Mumbai on March 10. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RCB-W vs UP-W, WPL 2023, Match 8

Date and Time: March 10, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

RCB-W vs UP-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women probable playing 11

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Megan Schutt/Dane van Niekerk, Poonam Khemnar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shreyanka Patil and Preeti Bose/Komal Zanzad.

UP Warriorz Women injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for UP Warriorz.

UP Warriorz Women probable playing 11

Alyssa Healy (c&wk), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani and Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richa Ghosh (3 matches, 40 runs, Average: 13.33)

Richa Ghosh has blown hot and cold this season in the WPL, scoring 40 runs in three matches. Although Richa has an average of 13.33, she is capable of scoring runs at a healthy strike rate. With Richa likely to take up the floater's role in the side, she is a good addition to your RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Smriti Mandhana (3 matches, 76 runs, Average: 25.33)

Smriti Mandhana is one of the best openers in the world with a T20I average of 27.74. Mandhana has 76 runs in three matches in the WPL so far, getting off to starts in each of her innings. With Mandhana due for a big score for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, she is a must-have in your RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tahlia McGrath (2 matches, 90 runs, Average: 90.00)

Tahlia McGrath comes into the game on the back of a fine fifty against the Delhi Capitals. McGrath is an explosive batter who can clear the boundary right from ball one. With McGrath likely to add value with the ball as well, she is another top pick for your RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Ecclestone (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 22.00)

Sophie Ecclestone is one of the leading bowlers in white-ball cricket and has been in fine form over the last few months. She has three wickets in two matches in the WPL, averaging 22.00. With Ecclestone also capable of scoring valuable runs down the order, he is a good addition to your RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

RCB-W vs UP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Alyssa Healy

Alyssa Healy is an explosive batter who is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. Although she is yet to get going in the WPL, Healy has a T20I batting average of 24.40, holding her in good stead. With the conditions being favorable for batting, Healy is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine struck some form in the previous game, scoring 66 runs off 45 balls. She is an experienced campaigner and is known for scoring big runs at a healthy strike rate as well. With Devine bound to play a part with the ball as well, she is a top captaincy choice for your RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Tahlia McGrath 90 runs in 2 matches Smriti Mandhana 76 runs in 3 matches Sophie Devine 96 runs in 3 matches Sophie Ecclestone 3 wickets in 2 matches Heather Knight 4 wickets in 3 matches

RCB-W vs UP-W match expert tips for WPL 2023, Match 8

Heather Knight has had her moments in the WPL, scoring 64 runs and picking up four wickets in three matches. Knight is one of the best batters in the world and is capable of batting both in the middle and top order. With Knight in good form and adding value with the ball, she is a good addition to your RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 prediction team.

RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Alyssa Healy (c), Richa Ghosh

Batters: Heather Knight, Sophie Devine (vc), Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Shreyanka Patil

RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Smriti Mandhana (c), Kiran Navgire

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Deepti Sharma, Tahlia McGrath (vc)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur

