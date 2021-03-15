RCC vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Rome 2021 Match – March 15th, 2021

Roma Cricket Club will take on Asian Latina in the second match of the ECS T10 Rome 2021 on Monday.

Roma Cricket Club and Asian Latina had disappointing campaigns in the ECS last season. In four matches, Roma CC won twice and lost as many times. They narrowly missed out on qualifying, so they could look to go one step further in the ECS this time.

Meanwhile, Asian Latina had just a single victory to their name in the ECS last season. They have to go back to the drawing board and begin afresh this time.

ECS T10 Rome: Squads to choose from

Roma Cricket Club

Dinidu Marage, Prabth Ekneligoda (c), Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage, Kaniska Weligamage (wk), Indika Senn, Shameera Kuruppu, Mark Jayasinghe, Pruthuvi Samarage, Ranil Omaththage, Crishan Kalugamage, Alessandro Sabelli, Denham Seneviratne, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Danmika Aththanayaka, Thushara Samarakoon, Thakshila Korale, Thilina Rathnayaka, Thimira Ranasinghe, Nadun Nakandalage, Quirijn Gunning.

Asian Latina

Amandeep Singh (c), Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Gurmukh Singh (wk), Gurmeet Singh, Rishpal Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh, Amritpal Singh, Dharam Kulvir, Gagandeep Singh, Jaswant Singh, Atif Ali, Haroon Bashir, Jatinder Sharma, Waqar Ahmed, Gurdip Singh.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11s

Roma Cricket Club

Dinidu Marage, Prabth Ekneligoda (c), Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage, Kaniska Weligamage (wk), Indika Senn, Shameera Kuruppu, Mark Jayasinghe, Pruthuvi Samarage, Ranil Omaththage, Crishan Kalugamage.

Asian Latina

Amandeep Singh (c), Sukhbir Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Hashmat Dhindsa, Dharminder Singh, Gurmukh Singh (wk), Gurmeet Singh, Rishpal Singh, Sarbjit Kumar, Lakhwinder Pal, Ranjodh Singh.

Match Details

Match: Roma Cricket Club vs Asian Latina, Match 2.

Venue: Roma Cricket Club, Rome.

Date and Time: 15th March, 2021; 3:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The batsmen will enjoy batting on this wicket, as high scores are pretty common at this venue. Teams usually try to bat first and post a big score. That could prove to be the case this season as well.

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Kaniska Weligamage, Rishpal Singh, Alessandro Sabelli, Dharam Kulvir, Amrit Pal Singh, Quirjin Gunning, Prabath Ekneligoda, Charanjeet Singh, Danmika Aththanayaka, Hashmat Dhindsa, Atif Ali.

Captain: Charanjeet Singh. Vice-Captain: Alessandro Sabelli.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kaniska Weligamage, Alessandro Sabelli, Dharam Kulvir, Navodh Kalansuriya, Amrit Pal Singh, Quirjin Gunning, Prabath Ekneligoda, Charanjeet Singh, Danmika Aththanayaka, Hashmat Dhindsa, Atif Ali.

Captain: Prabath Ekneligoda. Vice-Captain: Amrit Pal Singh.