RCC vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Sept 5th, 2020

Match 22 of the ECS T10 Rome League pits Bergamo CC against Roma CC at the Rome Capannelle Cricket Ground in Rome.

Both teams are firmly in the running for a playoff spot with just one loss between them. While Bergamo is one of the more fancied sides in this competition, Roma CC has also done well to solidify their status as a genuine contender.

However, Roma CC's loss to Jinnah Brescia will still be fresh in their minds as they look to get back into winning ways.

Both sides look evenly matched on paper although Roma CC might hold the edge owing to a superior bowling attack. With all to play for in this crucial encounter, another nerve-wracking contest awaits in Rome.

Squads to choose from

Roma Cricket Club

Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala.

Bergamo Cricket Club

Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Gurjit Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Roma Cricket Club

P Ekneligoda, D Marage, N Kalansuriya, S Rillagodage, Q Gunning, C Kalugamage, D Seneviratne, T Samarakoon, S Kuruppu, R Kulatunga and D Aththanayaka

Bergamo Cricket Club

Manpreet Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Baljit Singh, Rakesh Kumar Banga, Gurwinder Singh, Mandeep Singh, Daljit Singh, Jatinder Singh, Kuldip Singh, Jorawar Singh, Asim Ali, Gurjit Singh

Match Details

Match: Roma Cricket Club vs Bergamo Cricket Club

Date: 5th August 2020, at 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Roma Capannelle Cricket Club, Rome

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch awaits the two sides on Saturday with something in it for both the batsmen and the bowlers.

While the pacers have enjoyed some swing with the new ball, the batsmen have struggled to get the spinners away in the middle overs. However, there isn't any variable bounce which should aid the batsmen in taking the attack to the opposition.

With this being the second match of the day, the pitch might get slower as the game progresses with 80 being par on this surface.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RCC vs BCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Singh, S Rillagodage, D Marage, N Kulansuriya, M Singh, J Singh, C Kalugamage, P Ekneligoda, Q Gunning, D Aththanayake and D Singh

Captain: D Marage, Vice-Captain: Jaspreet Singh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Singh, S Kuruppu, D Marage, N Kulansuriya, M Singh, J Singh, B Singh, P Ekneligoda, Q Gunning, D Aththanayake and D Singh

Captain: D Marage, Vice-Captain: Q Gunning