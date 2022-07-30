RCC vs CRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Italy Super Series 2022, Eliminator

Roma CC (RCC) will take on Cricket Stars (CRS) in the Eliminator of the ECS Italy Super Series 2022 at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Saturday, July 30.

Both Roma CC and Cricket Stars have had a similar campaign so far. Having played eight matches, both sides have recorded four victories each. Roma CC are third in the standings with eight points courtesy of their higher net run rate of +0.503. Meanwhile, Cricket Stars had to settle for fourth place despite amassing the same number of points as they finished with a lower net run rate of +0.144.

RCC vs CRS Probable Playing 11 Today

RCC XI

Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Pruthuvi Samarage, Crishan Kalugamage, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Rahat Ahmed, Thushara Samarakoon, Achintha Naththandige, Denham Seneviratne, Thakshila Korale, Dammika Aththanayaka

CRS XI

Rajmani Sandhu, Abdul Rehman, Lovepreet Singh, Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh-I, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Nalain Haider

Match Details

RCC vs CRS, ECS Italy Super Series 2022, Eliminator

Date and Time: July 30, 2022, 12:00 pm IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track is regarded as good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs to offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. A high-scoring match is likely.

Today’s RCC vs CRS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Singh is a wonderful choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the highest scorer in the competition with 164 runs from eight matches at a strike rate of 153.27.

Batters

R Singh Sandhu has been extremely solid for Cricket Stars. He has scored 137 runs at a strike rate of 161.17. Sandhu has also claimed five wickets at an average of 23.20.

All-rounders

P Samarage is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has smashed 135 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of over 190 and is the top scorer for Roma CC. He has also taken 16 wickets at an average of 6.75 and is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the competition. He will be a great captaincy pick for your RCC vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

C Kalugamage is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the second-highest scorer for Roma with 123 runs at a strike rate of over 170. He has also collected 11 wickets at an average of 12.54.

Bowlers

D Marage is one of the best players from the Roma CC camp and he will be hoping to leave his mark on proceedings here. He has scored 110 runs in eight games and has also scalped seven wickets at an average of 11.71.

Top 5 best players to pick in RCC vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

P Samarage (RCC) – 759 points

C Kalugamage (RCC) – 553 points

A Naththandige (RCC) – 440 points

D Marage (RCC) – 412 points

R Singh Sandhu (CRS) – 409 points

Important stats for RCC vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

P Samarage: 135 runs and 16 wickets

C Kalugamage: 123 runs and 11 wickets

A Naththandige: 34 runs and 7 wickets

D Marage: 110 runs and 7 wickets

R Singh Sandhu: 137 runs and 5 wickets

RCC vs CRS Dream11 Prediction Today

RCC vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Singh, R Singh Sandhu, T Samarakoon, P Ekneligoda, P Samarage, C Kalugamage, A Naththandige, D Singh Shekhawat, D Marage, H Khan, S Singh

Captain: P Samarage, Vice-Captain: C Kalugamage

RCC vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Singh, R Singh Sandhu, T Samarakoon, R Ahmed, P Samarage, C Kalugamage, A Naththandige, D Singh Shekhawat, D Marage, H Khan, S Singh

Captain: D Marage, Vice-Captain: A Naththandige

