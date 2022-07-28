RCC vs CRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Italy Super Series 2022, Match 6

Roma CC (RCC) will take on Cricket Stars (CRS) in the sixth match of the ECS Italy Super Series 2022 at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Thursday.

Roma CC have played five matches so far. During this period, they have won three matches and have lost twice. They are third in the table with six points and are level with Fresh Tropical, albeit with a lower net run rate.

Meanwhile, Cricket Stars currently occupy the fourth position in the standings. They have won and lost two matches each and have four points to their account. The last time these two sides faced each other, Roma CC won by four wickets.

RCC vs CRS Probable Playing 11 Today

RCC XI

Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Pruthuvi Samarage, Crishan Kalugamage, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Rahat Ahmed, Thushara Samarakoon, Achintha Naththandige, Denham Seneviratne, Thakshila Korale, Dammika Aththanayaka

CRS XI

Rajmani Sandhu, Abdul Rehman, Lovepreet Singh, Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh-I, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Nalain Haider

Match Details

RCC vs CRS, ECS Italy Super Series 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: July 28, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track is regarded as good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs to offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. A high-scoring match is likely.

Today’s RCC vs CRS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

N Ramzan is a wonderful choice for the wicketkeeper role for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 73 runs in four matches.

Batters

R Singh Sandhu has been extremely solid for Cricket Stars. He has scored 71 runs in four matches and has also taken a couple of wickets.

All-rounders

P Samarage is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has smashed 91 runs in five matches at a strike rate of over 175. He has also taken 12 wickets at an average of 6.33 and is currently the second highest wicket-taker in the competition. He will be a great captaincy pick for your RCC vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

C Kalugamage is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the highest scorer for Roma with 99 runs at a strike rate of over 194. He has also collected eight wickets at an average of 9.87.

Bowlers

H Khan will be tasked with leading the bowling unit for Cricket Stars. He is their leading wicket-taker with five scalps to his name.

Top 5 best players to pick in RCC vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

P Samarage (RCC) – 540 points

C Kalugamage (RCC) – 408 points

A Naththandige (RCC) – 308 points

D Marage (RCC) – 270 points

H Khan (CRS) – 207 points

Important stats for RCC vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

P Samarage: 91 runs and 12 wickets

C Kalugamage: 99 runs and eight wickets

A Naththandige: Six wickets

D Marage: 59 runs and five wickets

H Khan: 5 wickets

RCC vs CRS Dream11 Prediction Today

RCC vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Ramzan, R Singh Sandhu, T Samarakoon, R Ahmed, P Samarage, C Kalugamage, A Naththandige, D Marage, H Khan, S Singh, A Muhammad

Captain: P Samarage, Vice-Captain: C Kalugamage

RCC vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Ramzan, R Singh Sandhu, T Samarakoon, B Hussain, P Samarage, C Kalugamage, A Naththandige, D Marage, H Khan, S Singh, D Aththanayaka

Captain: A Naththandige, Vice-Captain: D Marage

