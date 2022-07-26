RCC vs CRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 5 and 6

Roma CC (RCC) will take on the Cricket Stars (CRS) in back-to-back ECS T10 Italy Super Series matches at the Roma Cricket Ground in Rome on Tuesday, July 26.

Roma CC will begin their ECS T10 Italy Super Series campaign today. They have been in great form lately, winning the ECS T10 Rome. Cricket Stars, meanwhile, beat Jinnah Brescia in their last outing and will be keen to extend their winning run.

RCC vs CRS Probable Playing 11 Today

RCC XI

Dinidu Marage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Pruthuvi Samarage, Crishan Kalugamage, Sujith Rillagodage (c & wk), Rahat Ahmed, Thushara Samarakoon, Achintha Naththandige, Denham Seneviratne, Thakshila Korale, Dammika Aththanayaka.

CRS XI

Rajmani Sandhu, Abdul Rehman, Lovepreet Singh, Babar Hussain, Nasir Ramzan (wk), Attiq Rehman, Sukhpal Singh-I, Mehmoor Javed, Deependra Shekhawat, Haseeb Khan, Nalain Haider.

Match Details

RCC vs CRS, ECS T10 Italy Super Series, Matches 5 and 6

Date and Time: 26th July, 2022, 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome

Pitch Report

The track at the Roma Cricket Ground generally favors the batters, with high scores being common at the venue. The bowlers will have to maintain their lines and lengths to keep the runflow in check.

Today’s RCC vs CRS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Singh scored 57 runs at a strike rate of 183.87 against Jinnah Brescia.

Batter

R Singh Sandhu has scored 26 runs and taken two wickets in two ECS T10 Italy Super Series matches. He could be a decent multiplier choice for your RCC vs CRS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

C Kalugamage is a wonderful all-rounder who smashed 179 runs in seven ECS T10 Rome 2022 matches at an average of 59.66.

Bowler

D Aththanayaka picked up 10 wickets in eight ECS T10 Rome 2022 matches at an economy rate of 7.40.

Top 5 best players to pick in RCC vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

R Singh Sandhu (CRS)

M Singh (CRS)

C Kalugamage (RCC)

A Naththandige (RCC)

D Marage (RCC)

Important stats for RCC vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

R Singh Sandhu: 26 runs and 2 wickets

M Singh: 59 runs

C Kalugamage: 179 runs in ECS Rome T10

D Aththanayaka: 10 wickets in ECS Rome T10

RCC vs CRS Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Italy Super Series)

RCC vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Italy Super Series.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Singh, R Singh Sandhu, B Hussain, P Ekneligoda, D Singh Shekhawat, A Naththandige, C Kalugamage, D Marage, S Singh, H Khan, D Aththanayaka.

Captain: R Singh Sandhu. Vice-captain: C Kalugamage.

RCC vs CRS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Italy Super Series.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Singh, N Ramzan, R Singh Sandhu, B Hussain, P Ekneligoda, A Naththandige, C Kalugamage, D Marage, S Singh, H Khan, D Aththanayaka.

Captain: D Marage. Vice-captain: M Singh.

