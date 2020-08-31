RCC vs KLCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Aug 31st, 2020

As the ECS T10 Cyprus League comes to an end, the action shifts to Italy as the ECS T10 Rome League kicks off on Monday. The first match has the Roma Cricket Club facing the Kent Lanka Cricket Club at the Roma Capannelle Cricket Ground.

Although both teams look well-matched on paper, Kent Lanka CC are the favourites heading into this game owing to a superior batting unit. However, they will need to keep an eye out for Roma's bowling unit who are more than capable of wreaking havoc on a competitive pitch in the ECS.

While the prospect of rain looms large over this ECS game, either side will be looking to kickstart their campaign on a winning note, which paves the way for a thrilling contest on Monday.

Squads to choose from:

Roma Cricket Club

Dinidu Marage, Shameera Kuruppu, Prabath Ekneligoda, Sujith Rillagodage, Denham Seneviratne, Kaniska Weligamage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Riccardo Maggio, Thimira Ranasinghe, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Ranil Omaththage, Thilina Rathnayaka, Udana Sendanayake, Crishan Kalugamage, Danmika Aththanayaka, Dileepa Fernando, Dilak Fernando, Saliya Pitigala.

Kent Lanka Cricket Club

Tikiriyadura Danushka Prasanna Silva, Colomba Maha Patabandige Rangana Perera, Murugaiya Kanageshwaram, B Mihindukulasuriya, H Jagath de Silva, Kurukulasuriya Shehan Lakshan Fernando, Naotunna Arachchige Don Ruchira Nalaka, Edirisinghe Mudiyanselage Romesh Lakmal, Weerasinghe Jayawardena Hettia Risal Samaru Nimesh, Welikalage Perera Thimira Sankalpa, Perera Manoratne Arachchige Chamode Lasidu, Santhanam Irosh Vimukthi, Nevil John Even Renath, Herathhitti Appuhamilage Meshen Alessio Herath, Warnakuwatthe Waduge Deshan Sameera Fernando, Chakrawarthige Singin Malshan Fernando, Kasthuru Arachchilage Udayarathne Kumarasinghe, Dissawe Mudiyanselage Manoj Niroshaka, Muthumala Sudarshana, Tikiriyadura, Prasanna Silva, Jayamanna Mohottilage Mithun Buwaneka Jayamanna.

Predicted Playing XI

Roma Cricket Club

S Rillagodage, D Marage, S Kuruppu, N Kalansuriya, R Kulatunga, P Ekneligoda, T Samarakoon, R Maggio, Q Gunning, T Ranasinghe and U Sendanayake.

Kent Lanka Cricket Club

D Tikiriyadura, S Kurukulasuriya, M Jayamanna, M Sudharshana, M Herath, T Welikalage, R Naotunna, K Arachchilage, H de Silva, C Perera and T Silva.

Match Details:

Match: Roma Cricket Club vs Kent Lanka Cricket Club.

Date: 31st August 2020, at 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Roma Capanelle Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Rome should be a competitive one with ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. As is the case with most pitches in ECS T10 cricket, there should be some variable bounce for the bowlers to work with in this game. With this being a day game, both teams will look to bat first and make good use of the conditions in what should be a cracking encounter in Rome.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ECS T10 Rome RCC vs KLCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Tikiriyadura, D Marage, M Jayamanna, R Kulatunga, S Kurukulasuriya, M Herath, P Ekneligoda, T Samarakoon, C Perera, H de Silva and K Arachchilage.

Captain: D Marage, Vice-Captain: P Ekneligoda.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Rillagodage, D Marage, M Sudharshana, R Kulatunga, S Kurukulasuriya, M Herath, P Ekneligoda, T Samarakoon, C Perera, H de Silva and K Arachchilage.

Captain: D Marage, Vice-Captain: M Herath.