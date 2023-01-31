Rugby CC vs Pirates - Dream11 Prediction - ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023

Rugby CC will take on Pirates in match numbers 23 and 24 of the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023 at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar on Wednesday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the RCC vs PIR Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Rugby CC have not had a consistent run in this tournament. They have four wins and six losses and are second-last (third) in the points table. On the other hand, Rugby CC are sitting pretty at the top. They have won seven out of their 10 games and are going to be favorites in this match as well.

RCC vs PIR, Match Details

The 23rd and 24th matches of the ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023 between Rugby CC and Pirates will be played on February 1, 2023, at Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar. The games will start at 12 AM & 2 AM IST, respectively. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section - Match 23 and Match 24.

Match: RCC vs PIR

Date & Time: February 1, 2023, 12 AM & 2 AM IST

Venue: Europa Sports Complex, Gibraltar

Pitch Report

The tracks at the Europa Sports Complex in Gibraltar have been very good ones to bat on. Teams have scored big consistently and have been chased down as well.

RCC vs PIR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Rugby CC: L, L, W, L, W

Pirates: L, W, W, W, L

RCC vs PIR Probable Playing 11 today

Rugby CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

Rugby CC Probable Playing XI: Iain Latin (c), Samarth Bodha, Nikhil Advani, Harry Pile (wk), Ali Nurse, Rohit Shukla, Jack Milner, Zachary Simpson, Mohamed Roshan, Thomas Ramagge, Christopher Gomila.

Pirates Team News

No major injury concerns.

Pirates Probable Playing XI: Kenroy Nestor, Suresh Nelakurthi, Jonathan West (wk), Lorne Burns, Andrew Reyes, Michael Lamin, Richard Cunningham, Ryan Grimes (c), Ashish Gianani, Mark Garratt, Paul Grant.

Today’s RCC vs PIR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Lorne Burns (7 matches, 82 runs, 4 wickets)

Lorne Burns may be listed as a wicket-keeper but he has made vital contributions in all three departments. He has scored 82 runs at a strike-rate of 118.84 and has taken four wickets with the ball.

Top Batter Pick

Nikhil Advani (8 matches, 79 runs, 5 wickets)

Nikhil Advani has batted and bowled well in this competition. He has made 79 runs and has picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 8.29.

Top All-rounder Pick

Andrew Reyes (10 matches, 124 runs, 7 wickets)

Andrew Reyes has contributed nicely all-round. He has mustered 124 runs at a strike-rate of 119.23 and has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.92.

Top Bowler Pick

Thomas Ramagge (10 matches, 9 wickets)

Thomas Ramagge is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. The RCC spinner has returned with nine wickets and has a bowling strike-rate of 8.67.

RCC vs PIR match captain and vice-captain choices

Iain Latin (10 matches, 415 runs, 1 wicket)

Iain Latin is at the top of the run-scoring charts in this ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023. He has amassed 415 runs at an average of 59.29 and a strike-rate of 178.11. He has hit 28 sixes and 34 fours. With the ball, he has chipped in with one scalp.

Kenroy Nestor (10 matches, 219 runs, 4 wickets)

Kenroy Nestor has been effective with both bat and ball. He has accumulated 219 runs while striking at 153.15. He has also got four wickets with the ball.

5 Must-picks with player stats for RCC vs PIR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Iain Latin 415 runs & 1 wicket in 10 matches Kenroy Nestor 219 runs & 4 wickets in 10 matches Andrew Reyes 124 runs & 7 wickets in 10 matches Nikhil Advani 79 runs & 5 wickets in 8 matches Lorne Burns 82 runs & 4 wickets in 7 matches

RCC vs PIR match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Lorne Burns, Nikhil Advani, Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes and Iain Latin will be the ones to watch out for.

RCC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Rugby CC vs Pirates - ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Lorne Burns, Jonathan West

Batters: Nikhil Advani, Ashish Gianani

All-rounders: Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, Iain Latin

Bowlers: Samarth Bodha, Richard Cunningham, Zachary Simpson, Thomas Ramagge

RCC vs PIR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Rugby CC vs Pirates - ECS T10 Gibraltar 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Lorne Burns, Ryan Grimes, Jonathan West

Batters: Nikhil Advani

All-rounders: Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, Iain Latin

Bowlers: Samarth Bodha, Richard Cunningham, Mohamed Roshan, Thomas Ramagge

