RCC vs RBMS Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Rome Match - March 16th, 2021

Roma Cricket Club will take on Rome Bangla Morning Sun in the sixth match of the ECS T10 Rome on Tuesday.

Roma CC began their ECS T10 Rome campaign with a two-wicket win over Rome Bangla Morning Sun. However, in the second game, they lost to Asian Latina on Golden Ball after the match was tied.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun, on the other hand, lost to Roma CC in their first match of the ECS T10 Rome. But they bounced back strongly, beating Royal Roma by 53 runs in their second game.

Squads to choose from:

Roma Cricket Club

Dinidu Marage, Prabth Ekneligoda (c), Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage, Kaniska Weligamage (wk), Indika Senn, Shameera Kuruppu, Mark Jayasinghe, PruthuviS amarage, Ranil Omaththage, Crishan Kalugamage, Alessandro Sabelli, Denham Seneviratne, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Danmika Aththanayaka, Thushara Samarakoon, Thakshila Korale, Thilina Rathnayaka, Thimira Ranasinghe, Nadun Nakandalage, Quirijn Gunning

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Anik Ahmed (c), Sharif SM Raihan, Rajib Ahmed, Shoel Chowdhury, Chandra Bhomic (Wk), Hossain Adnan, Munsurul Amin, Abdul Kadir, Dewpura Tinusha, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Guneththi Ravidu, Iban Ahmed, Rahaman Saidur, Ronald Samarakoon, Ali Abbas, Hasan Tariqul, Jitendra Prakash, Nahid Mahmud, Rifat Islam, Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan, Bappy Chowdhury

Predicted Playing XIs

Roma Cricket Club

Dinidu Marage, Prabth Ekneligoda (c), Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage, Kaniska Weligamage (wk), Indika Senn, Shameera Kuruppu, Mark Jayasinghe, Pruthuvi Samarage, Ranil Omaththage, Crishan Kalugamage

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Anik Ahmed (c), Sharif SM Raihan, Rajib Ahmed, Shoel Chowdhury, Chandra Bhomic (Wk), Hossain Adnan, Munsurul Amin, Abdul Kadir, Dewpura Tinusha, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Guneththi Ravidu

Match Details

Match: Roma Cricket Club vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun, Match 6

Date and Time: 16th March, 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Club, Rome

Pitch Report

Batsmen are expected to dominate proceedings, with high scores being pretty common at the venue. Teams usually try to bat first and post a big score, and that could well be the case on Tuesday.

ECS T10 Rome Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (RCC vs RBMS)

RCC vs RBMS Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Rome

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Ahmed Anik, Dewpura Tinusha, Navodh Kalansuriya, Sharif SM Raihan, Dinidu Marage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Amin Munsurul, Indika Senn, Danmika Aththanayaka

Captain: Sharif SM Raihan; Vice-captain: Dinidu Marage

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bhomic Chandra Bikash, Ahmed Anik, Dewpura Tinusha, Denham Seneviratne, Sharif SM Raihan, Dinidu Marage, Pruthuvi Samarage, Prabath Ekneligoda, Amin Munsurul, Indika Senn, Thakshika Korale

Captain: Ahmed Anik; Vice-captain: Prabath Ekneligoda