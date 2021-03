RCC vs RBMS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Rome Match - Mar 20, 2021

Roma CC will lock horns with Rome Bangla Morning Sun in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Rome at the Roma Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Roma CC are having an outstanding ECS T10 Rome campaign so far, finishing second in the standings after winning seven of their eight league stage matches. They will be the favorites to book a spot in the ECS T10 Rome final.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun, on the other hand, finished third in the league stage, having won five of their eight ECS T10 Rome matches. Both teams will head into the game high on confidence after winning their last matches convincingly.

Squads to choose from

Roma CC

Dinidu Marage, Prabhat Ekneligoda (C), Thushara Samarakoon, Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage (WK), Denham Seneviratne, Dammika Aththanayaka, Mark Jayasinghe, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Pruthuvi Samarage, Indika Senn, Thakshila Korale, Thilina Rathnayaka, Thimira Ranasinghe, Nadun Nakandalage, Shameera Kuruppu, Quirijn Gunning, Ranil Omaththage, Crishan Kalugamage, Kaniska Weligamage (WK) and Alessandro Sabelli.

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Sharif SM-Raihan, Bhomic Chandra Bikash (C & WK), Ahmed Rajib, Dewan Rana, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Rifat Islam, Jitendra Prakash, Emon Rahman, Dewpura Tinusha, Guneththi Ravidu, Ali Abbas, Amin Munsurul, Hossain Adnan, Kadir Abdul, Ahmed Anik, Iban Ahmed, Rahaman Saidur, Chowdhury Shoel (WK), Ronald Samarakoon, Hasan Tariqul, Nahid Mahmud, Aktaruzzaman Bhuiyan and Bappy Chowdhury.

Predicted Playing XIs

Roma CC

Dinidu Marage, Prabhat Ekneligoda (C), Thushara Samarakoon, Navodh Kalansuriya, Sujith Rillagodage (WK), Denham Seneviratne, Dammika Aththanayaka, Mark Jayasinghe, Rajeewa Kulatunga, Pruthuvi Samarage, Indika Senn

Rome Bangla Morning Sun

Sharif SM-Raihan, Bhomic Chandra Bikash (C/W), Ahmed Rajib, Dewan Rana, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Rifat Islam, Jitendra Prakash, Emon Rahman, Dewpura Tinusha, Guneththi Ravidu, Ali Abbas

Match Details

Match: Roma CC vs Rome Bangla Morning Sun, Semi-Final 2

Date & Time: 20th March 2021, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: Roma Cricket Ground, Rome.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Roma Cricket Ground is a good one to bat on, with the batsmen likely to get full value for their shots. However, the wicket tends to slow down as the match progresses and it becomes difficult to bat on in the second innings. Both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Rome Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (RCC vs RBMS)

RCC vs RBMS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Rome

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sujith Rillagodage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Denham Seneviratne, Ahmed Rajib, Prabhat Ekneligoda, Dinidu Marage, Sharif SM-Raihan, Indika Senn, Dammika Aththanayaka, Dewan Rana, Hossain Mohammed Mihir.

Captain: Sharif SM-Raihan. Vice-captain: Dinidu Marage.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujith Rillagodage, Navodh Kalansuriya, Ahmed Rajib, Denham Seneviratne, Prabhat Ekneligoda, Sharif SM-Raihan, Dinidu Marage, Hossain Mohammed Mihir, Indika Senn, Dammika Aththanayaka, Dewan Rana.

Captain: Dinidu Marage. Vice-captain: Sharif SM-Raihan.